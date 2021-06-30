BoAt Rockerz 650 wireless headphones with 60 hours battery life launched for Rs 1,499

BoAt Rockerz 650 are the new affordable wireless headphones from one of India’s most popular audio brands, BoAt. After launching multiple true wireless earbuds and budget smartwatches over the last few months, the company has now added affordable headphones.

Some of the key features of the BoAt Rockerz 650 include a long-lasting 60 hours battery life, 40mm driver, fast charging, and support for voice assistants. However, it misses out on the water resistance rating.

BoAt Rockerz 650 price in India and availability

The BoAt Rockerz 650 wireless headphones are priced at Rs 1,499 and they’re available in cyan, red, and black colour options. Flipkart is the official sale partner and the BoAt Rockerz 650 wireless headphones are now available for purchase.

BoAt Rockerz 650 features and specs

The BoAt Rockerz 650 wireless headphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 to stream wireless audio. You also get a built-in microphone which allows you to pick the calls from the phone and talk on the go or wirelessly.

(Image credit: BoAt)

As you can see from the images, these are over the head type headphones with ear cushions. The headphones support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant 一 which can be activated by double-tap. There is a solo multi-function button that can perform operations like play, pause and you get a dedicated volume control on the headphones.

For audio, you get a large 40mm dynamic driver setup which is said to bring a superior musical experience with immersive sound. As with most of the BoAt audio products, the bass will be boosted a bit more than usual 一 which is not a bad thing for the target audience. It also offers EQ modes which allow you to customize the audio input even further.

In terms of battery life, the BoAt Rockerz 650 offers up to 60 hours of battery life on a single charge - an insane number even in the specs sheet. A full charge will take an hour via the Type-C port. A quick 10 minutes charge is said to offer up to a whopping 8 hours of playtime. For those who are interested, it packs in a 1000mAh battery on the inside. The Rockerz 650 can also be connected to an AUX wire for wired listening.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!