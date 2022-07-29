BGMI removed from Google Play and Apple App stores - Is it really banned?

Audio player loading…

PUBG has been banned in India, again! Not technically PUBG, its replacement BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has been removed from the Google Play store and Apple App store.

BGMI was launched in India as an India-specific version of PUBG mobile after it was banned in India. PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with other Chinese apps and games that were deemed a "threat to national security"

Why was BGMI removed from the Play store and App store?

There is no clear reason given behind the removal of the game from both app stores. But Reuters reports that it is a ban similar to the one given to PUBG Mobile and TikTok two years back. The report also states that the ban has been imposed by invoking section 69A in IT law. And the ban has been imposed over data sharing concerns with China.

A Google spokesperson made this statement to Techcrunch (opens in new tab), “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India."

The game was taken down by Google on the Play Store, while Krafton itself took down the app from the Apple App store, Techcrunch reports.

Krafton made this statement regarding the issue, "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play and will let you know once we get specific information."

Last week, union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said (opens in new tab) authorities are probing the alleged killing of a mother by her child is connected to BGMI addiction. He also mentioned that there have been several grievances of banned apps returning in different avatars recently in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote a letter to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the incident. Asking how a banned game (PUBG) is still available to the minors of the country.

Is the game playable now?

While the game has been taken down from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it is still playable. The servers of the game haven't been taken down as of now. Here is the screenshots I just took now:

What now?

If it is indeed a ban like before, it won't be long before the servers are also taken down in the game. You can play the game until that happens. Whatever the case may be, we will have to wait for further development.

It may be time you look out for a different game to play, such as COD Mobile or Apex Legends. Or you can try New State from Krafton, which is also a battle royale game much like BGMI.