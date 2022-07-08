Apex Legends Mobile season 2 launching on July 12

Audio player loading…

Apex Legends Mobile has been out for only a couple of months and it’s already getting ready to launch the next season. Season 2 of the battle royale game titled, Distortion, is also bringing in new additional content to the game. This includes a new legend as well. Apex Legends Mobile season 2 will launch on July 12 across iOS and Android devices.

The trailer for the upcoming season was released on the game’s YouTube channel yesterday. It reveals some upcoming content that will be released in the future update. Most interestingly, the company is again introducing a new legend on the mobile platform.

Currently, iPadOS users will see a large 3.7GB update already being released through the App Store.

Introducing Rhapsody

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends Mobile will introduce Rhapsody, a DJ from the fictional city of Neon Dunes within the district of Kómma. Although there is not much information about the city, the voice-over narration by the character does not reveal much about her background story. However, there is a separate report (opens in new tab) that talks about the character’s mother working for Pythas Incorporated. She ends up struggling financially after she is fired for discovering company secrets.

As Rhapsody grew up and found her love for music, she went on to become one of the most famous DJs in the district. She also pays back most of the debt that the family is in by participating in the Apex Games.

Rhapsody’s abilities and Rowdy

While there is more information needed about the abilities that Rhapsody has, we do get to see her trusted speaker/robot, Rowdy. Designed by Rhapsody’s mother (according to the lore), it is a companion robot like Lifeline’s D.O.C health drone.

The trailer does reveal that the ‘smart speaker’ can block an opponent's view by creating a large holographic shield. We also got a glimpse at one of the finishers that the character has. Knocking out a fallen legend with some loud music from Rowdy.

Pythas Block 0

(Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Apex Legends Mobile will also be adding a new map. It’s unclear if the map will be part of the battle royale mode only or if it’s a Team Deathmatch map. The Pythas Block 0 will show off Rhapsody’s home turf that's filled with Neon lights and displays. A resemblance to Cyberpunk’s futuristic city as well.