Apex Legends Mobile debuts in India - System requirements and how to set up

After a long time, the Battle Royale space in India has got a new player. One of the most popular BR franchises, Apex Legends, has rolled out its mobile version for both Android and iOS in India. Starting with the graphics, Electronic Arts has left no stone unturned to offer a high-quality experience.

A major highlight here is that all the players who pre-registered for the game also get a few exclusive rewards. The game starts with an intro that is skippable followed by the tutorial where you'll be able to explore the weaponry and special powers of the characters.

Starting with the basics, there are a few requirements that one should accomplish in order to play the game on one's smartphone smoothly.

We will discuss the system requirements, installation, and profile setup thoroughly to make you understand how to start with Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile system requirements

The Android version of the game can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The minimum RAM requirement of the game is 2GB along with 4GB of storage space. Processors like Snapdragon 435, Kirin 650, MediaTek Helio P20, Exynos 7420, and above will be able to run the game without any issues.

In terms of iPhones, you can download the game straight away from the Apple App Store. The game will run smoothly in devices booting on iOS 11 and above along with the Apple A9 processor or better.

How to set up your profile on Apex Legends?

Firstly, visit the respective App store and download the game from there.

Now skip the intro part and complete the tutorial in the game.

Enter your name in the new screen which will be displayed in all the matches.

Now, you will land on the home screen of the game.

From here, you can start by playing your first battle royale match.

Note: The game also offers a free character named Bloodhound that has special powers like Eye of the Allfather, Tracker, and Beast of the Hunt. Eventually, you'll be able to unlock more legendary characters with increasing levels.

What's the competition?

No doubt the game will be competing against some of the best titles like COD Mobile, BGMI, PUBG New State, etc. We can say that with high-end graphics and a completely new interface the game will soon make its separate place in the Indian gaming fraternity. For your information, the game has already crossed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

