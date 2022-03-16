COD Mobile brings Holi themed update for Indian gaming community

Audio player loading…

Battle royale games have gained a lot of traction in India in recent years. One of the most popular battle royale games, Call of Duty Mobile, is back again with a new update. This time, the update is majorly based on Holi, making it an India-centric one.

The latest update comes with an event based on Holi along with other in-game content. The update and the event are exclusively available for gamers from the Indian community. The event consists of time-bound in-game rewards with various international esports events.

All the players will be able to try their hands against their friends in the Call Of Duty Mobile Community Cup. The event will start on March 19, 2022.

The base-level events of the tournament will be based on both battle royale and multiplayer formats. In addition, the franchise is also offering a Rs 7,000 prize pool every week, and the players can register by visiting this link.

The championship will be followed by Call of Duty Mobile's premier international tournament. Apart from that, the COD Mobile World Championship is scheduled to be held on March 31, 2022.

The prominent members of the COD Mobile India community will get Holi-themed merchandise. The kit consists of a pichkari, gulal powder, CODM branded apparel, etc. The in-game Festival of Colours bundle is available in the game from March 17 to April 9.

The bundle is available in the game, and it can be purchased for 80CP (in-game currency). The bundle includes a Scout 2 - Gulal operator skin, Themed backpack, Sticker, Spray, AK117 Gulal Skin, Wingsuit, Calling card, and a Parachute knife.

Furthermore, the gamers will be able to take part in the Celebration of Colours engagement event. Gamers will also get rewards like Backpack 2 - Gulal and Thumper - Gulal for free. The event will be available to play in a battle royale and multiplayer modes from March 18 to March 24.

