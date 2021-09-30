Best Black Friday monitor deals 2021: what to expect

If you’d like to improve your office or home office environment, Black Friday is the best time of year to get the job done. You’ll find top-notch deals available on the best products from the biggest brands and that includes some of the best monitors on the market.

A new monitor is a key bit of hardware for any home or work setup, and upgrading to a new display can prove transformative. If you’ve struggled through the last eighteen months or even longer with small, low-resolution displays or even a cramped laptop screen, then a bigger, better screen could easily make you happier and more productive.

You’ll feel good if you save money on new hardware, too, so it makes sense to buy your latest office gear towards the end of the year, when prices are at their lowest.

Indeed, Black Friday 2021 is slated for November 26th, and that’s the date to hit if you generally want the best prices. But it’s not the only time when you can find top-notch deals: as we’ve discovered, tech prices start to drop in October and tend to stay low into the new year.

Black Friday’s big deals

The data shows that Black Friday gets bigger every year and the numbers indicate that there’s little sign of this momentum slowing down - which bodes well for anyone who wants a good deal in 2021.

Adobe has crunched the numbers to find out just how much of a big deal Black Friday has become. Adobe found that just over $9 billion was spent on Black Friday in 2020 with more than $4 billion spent on the following Small Business Saturday, and that’s with double-digit percentage growth from 2019.

The trends are certainly going to continue. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the shift towards online buying and created more competition between retailers, with Adobe observing a 50% increase in online shopping between 2019 and 2020.

There’s been no slowdown in display sales, either: market researchers at TrendForce found that global monitor shipments increased by a monster 34.1% in the first quarter of 2021 when compared to 2020, and the firm estimates that 2021 will see 7.3% year-on-year growth in monitor sales.

There are more monitors being sold from more manufacturers than ever - and by more retailers, too. Don’t fret, though: we’ll regularly update this page as Black Friday draws closer, so you’ll always be up-to-date. Get it bookmarked, and you won’t miss a thing.

Black Friday monitor deals: FAQS

When will the best Black Friday monitor deals start in 2021? Black Friday will fall on November 26th this year and that’s almost certainly where you’ll find the largest number of discounts and the best deals. It’s certainly not the only day where you’ll be able to get a top-notch discount on a new monitor, though. These days Black Friday is the centerpiece of a massive season of sales that ebbs and flows for weeks. The best deals tend to appear at the start of Thanksgiving Week, which kicks off on November 22nd this year. But if you don’t want to wait around for that, we’ve noticed that plenty of the big online retailers start to reduce their prices from late October, although the price drops do increase as Thanksgiving and Black Friday get closer. The deals don’t stop after Black Friday, either: prices tend to stay low through Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday and right through the all-important holiday season.

Which monitors will be discounted for Black Friday?

The Black Friday sale season is longer and more popular than ever, so you’ll be able to find discounts on a huge range of products. That’s great if you want to buy a monitor: where you need an affordable home panel or a more specialist piece of work equipment, you’ll save some cash.

As ever, the huge pool of discounted products does mean that there are pitfalls to go alongside the positives. Make sure you’re not spending cash on products that just aren’t good enough to get the job done. Some retailers inevitably use Black Friday to shift old stock, and so you could easily end up paying for products that have been superseded by several generations of newer hardware.

Avoid that issue, though, and things do look rosier. You’ll be able to find discounted displays from every big player in the market, from high-quality Samsung and Dell consumer displays to the versatile and accurate office options from companies like Philips and BenQ.

What specs should I look for when buying a monitor on Black Friday?

The world of PC monitors is vast, and that’s a double-edged sword. While you’ll be able to find any sort of product you need, the variety of products and specifications on the market can be confusing if you’re not familiar with PC displays.

There are several key areas where a bit of research can go a long way when it comes to getting the right bit of kit. Before you go any further you need to consider what size and resolution you need for your home or office. A 24in or 27in display with a 1080p resolution is fine for everyday web-browsing and office work, for instance, but if you work in multiple apps or if you need to see fine detail then a larger display with a higher resolution like 4K will be more suitable.

There are widescreens to think about, too - they’re useful in certain situations, and especially if you’re handling demanding workloads.

Look on the inside, too. Popular screens use underlying technology like IPS, VA and TN, and they’ve all got different strengths: IPS panels are the best for colour accuracy, VA screens have great contrast and TN displays are usually the fastest.

Elsewhere, you’ll want to examine the screen’s refresh rate if you need faster response times for games. Some monitors have plenty of physical adjustment options that add versatility, and some include more ports and connections.

There’s plenty to think about before you buy a new monitor in the Black Friday sales, then, but you’ll be able to navigate the market with a little bit of research.

And, handily, we’ve got plenty of good advice right here. We’ve rounded up the best monitors you can buy in 2021 and taken a closer look at the best cheap monitors on the market. We’ve got an in-depth look at what gaming monitor deals to expect from Black Friday, too.

What about monitors for business?

If you need a monitor for your workplace, some areas need more thought. For instance, you might want a widescreen display to replace an aging multi-monitor setup, and widescreens are great if you work in creative apps with horizontal timelines. Higher resolutions can deliver more detail if you’re editing photos or videos. If you’re interested, here are the best ultrawide monitors of 2021.

Most consumer monitors use the mainstream sRGB colour gamut, but certain business users will want to go beyond this - if you work in creative apps or design software, then it’s worth finding a display that can render a wider HDR or AdobeRGB colour space. You’ll get more colours alongside better accuracy.

Elsewhere, consider the security options - if you’re in a busy office you might want a panel with a Kensington slot. Also make sure your new display has the right options to connect to your office PC and your desktop display mounting hardware. And, finally, make sure it’s got the right movement and adjustment abilities.

We’ve already done some of the hard work for you by picking some of the best business monitors on the market today.

Today's best monitor deals

A good display is one of the most important components in any home computing setup - whether it’s for everyday use, working, or playing games, you won’t get very far without one.

Because they’re so vital, it’s no wonder that plenty of people will be buying a new display immediately rather than waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And if you’re on the hunt for a new monitor immediately, then keep reading.

We’ve selected some of our favourite displays that are available with a discount right now and listed them right here, so you won’t have to wait much longer to get your rig to full strength again.

What were last year’s best Black Friday monitor deals?

Everyone knows that it’s important to do proper research before hitting the Black Friday sales - make sure you know which products you want, figure out which sites you want to use, and set up alerts so you know when the bargains go live.

That’s all good advice, but it’s also worth looking at last year’s deals too. That might sound anachronistic, but it makes sense: a peek at 2020’s best discounts can give you an idea of what to expect on Black Friday 2021. Here’s our pick of 2020’s best deals - just in time for the Black Friday 2021 anticipation to build.

Black Friday monitor deals $100-$199

The best monitors to use as your main screen and perfect to hook up to your laptop.

Acer 27-inch IPS LED 1080p Monitor (HDMI, VGA) $199.99 $169 from Best Buy

Save $30 on this FHD 1080p monitor from Acer. This is a great price for a monitor that's great to use as your main screen. At 27-inches, you'll get plenty screen real estate to view docs side-by-side and its 75Hz IPS panel with means it'll be easy on the eyes with smooth motion and accurate colors.

Black Friday monitor deals $200-$299

Business monitors with higher screen sizes and resolutions.

Acer CB282K 28-inch UHD 4K IPS Home Office Monitor $349.99 $299.99 from Amazon

Save $50 on this multi-purpose monitor from Acer. If you're looking for a monitor which is great for business and for entertainment as well, then this is a great choice. Its 4K resolution is perfect for work and for movies, and it supports the DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, which is perfect for viewing and editing photos. It also comes with FreeSync tech, so works great with a gaming PC too.

Black Friday monitor deals for over $300

Premium monitors for a top-tier home office set up.

Samsung Business 34-inch 3440x1440 Ultrawide Curved Monitor for Business $881.99 $584.99 from Amazon

Save $297 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. As long as you have the desk real estate, ultrawide monitors look fantastic and basically do away with the need for a second monitor. This one's fantastic for the business user with the laptop or desktop PC to power it. It has HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connectivity, a 100Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a highly adjustable stand. It also comes with a 3-year warrantee, so you know it's a quality product.

