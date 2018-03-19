Asus ZenBook Flip S convertible laptop launched in India at Rs 1,30,990

Asus today launched the ZenBook Flip S in India, featuring a 360-degree rotating touchscreen and running on Windows 10. According to the company, the ZenBook Flip S is the world’s thinnest and lightest convertible laptop, making it a lot more portable than other laptops in this category in the market.

Asus ZenBook Flip S specifications

One of the highlights of the Asus ZenBook Flip S is its 13.3-inch Full HD display with up to 360-degree rotation. Asus has branded the display NanoEdge, a moniker it uses for laptops with minimal bezels. For achieving the 360-degree rotation capability, the ZenBook Flip S comes with an ErgoLift hinge with a multi-gear metal mechanism that helps in holding the display securely at any angle you want. Apart from that, the hinge also comes with a dual-action mechanism that lifts and tilts the keyboard for comfortable usage beyond 135-degrees.

In addition to the full 360-degree rotation support, the touchscreen also features stylus support, allowing you to use the ZenBook Flip S for creative and other productive activities. The laptop has been made out of a single block of aerospace-grade 6013 aluminum alloy, a material that is lighter than standard laptop alloy but 50 percent stronger.

Talking about the core specifications of the ZenBook Flip S, the convertible laptop is powered by an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 620. The laptop comes with a SATA3 512GB M.2 SSD and 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM.

Read more: Asus Zenfone 6

Asus has also added a stereo audio system that is certified by Harman Kardon, along with Asus’s SonicMaster audio technology. Other features include a fingerprint sensor, allowing users to login using Windows Hello, a feature introduced in Windows 10. The laptop is powered by a 39WHrs battery that supports fast charging and promises a backup of up to 11 hours. According to Asus, the laptop can charge up to 60 percent in just 49 minutes thanks to fast charging.

The ZenBook Flip S also supports external 4K UHD displays via the two USB 3.1 Type C gen 1 ports which also support power delivery and data transfer. Asus has also included a Mini Dock with the laptop that comes with an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 port and a USB C port with fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 2 x USB 3.1 Type C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi ac dual band 2x2 and Bluetooth 4.1.

Asus ZenBook Flip S price and availability

The Asus ZenBook Flip S has been priced at Rs 1,30,990 and it will be available across all retail stores in India.

Speaking on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Development Manager, ASUS India said, “We have seen a huge growth in the Stylish yet powerful notebooks in coming year & with the Zenbook Flip S UX370, it becomes a perfect companion for those looking for stylish & powerful notebook for daily use.”