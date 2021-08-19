Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition launched in India

Taiwanese tech brand Asus has worked closely with the famous DJ and music producer Alan Walker to launch a laptop in India. The new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition comes with features that make it one of its kind.

Apart from the regular specs of a ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop, the special edition caters to the requirements of music creators and comes with a ROG Remix Sampler and also has a unique stylish design with the AniMe Matrix LED array on the lid. It also comes with the DJ’s signature as well as new colour accents.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition price and availability

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition has been priced at Rs. 149,990 in India and can be bought from Asus ROG store, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The laptop comes in Grey colour with Blue accents all over. You also get a custom Alan Walker boot animation as well as a new wallpaper.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Specs and features

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is a compact gaming laptop at the core and comes with a 14-inch QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS-level display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother graphics and gameplay. The panel also offers 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage, is Pantone validated for colour accuracy, and support for Adaptive Sync.

Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS CPU which is coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU that comes with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop itself ships with 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and an M.2 1TB NVMe PCIe3.0x2 SSD for storage.

The G14 also comes with two 2.5W speakers and two 0.7W array microphones. It has two USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports which includes one that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery. There are also two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

The keys on this laptop come with Alan Walker’s custom styling. The box that the laptop comes in, can be connected with the laptop via a USB Type C port and once done it turns into a remix sampler that has conductive pads on the surface that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker’s sound effects.

