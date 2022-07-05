Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro could launch this evening

Audio player loading…

Asus ROG Phone 6 will be launching this evening and there is a possibility we might see a Pro model as well at the event. This will be the first time that the company is adding such a smartphone to the lineup. According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the device has been spotted in the Bluetooth certifications list alongside the vanilla ROG Phone 6.

The SIG Bluetooth certifications listing shows model numbers AI2201 listed against each model. The listing shows that the ROG Phone 6 has been listed 4 times, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has been listed twice. This could mean that the company will be launching 2 variants for the Pro model. Additionally, it has been confirmed that all of the devices will be running Bluetooth 5.2 when they launch.

The specifications of the ROG Phone Pro are unknown at this moment. And surprisingly, there have been no updates about the phone from many of the tipsters in the country. All we can do now is wait until the launch to know more.

(Image credit: SIG / Mukul Sharma)

From what we know about the ROG Phone 6, the smartphone is expected to run the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature a 165Hz AMOLED display. It is rumoured to come with a large 5,850 mAh battery pack with support for 65W fast charging out-of-the-box. The ROG gaming smartphone might also come with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens.

Will the Pro model come to India?

This would be the first time that the company launches two separate models of their bestselling gaming smartphone. Previously, the company has always followed up with an S-model update with a slightly better chipset. But apart from the latest Bluetooth certification sightings, there are no additional reports that hint that the smartphone will be arriving in the Indian market.

If the company is planning to launch two separate models at the same time, then it does beg the question if an S-series update would happen this year or not. Last year’s ROG Phone 5S still retails at Rs 50,000. The ROG Phone 6 is expected to be priced higher than that, and the Pro might be even more expensive.