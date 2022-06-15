Asus launches Zenbook S 13, Vivobook Pro 14 and Vivobook 16X in India

Audio player loading…

Asus today launched three new laptops under two of its product lines - the Zenbook S 13 OLED, the Vivobook Pro 14 and the Vivobook 16X. All three products come with updated hardware and continue to target a wide range of users in the country. The laptops come with the AMD 5000 and 6000 series chipsets and come with a slim profile. The graphics on the machine are powered by AMD’s Radeon and RDNA 2 chipsets. The prices for the laptops start at Rs 54,990 and will retail on Asus exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon and other leading offline retail channels.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 and the Vivobook Pro 14 both come with OLED displays with 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy. The Vivobook 16X does miss out on the OLED display tech. The products provide a balance for those working on the go and who want to consume content as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest range of laptops from Asus.

Asus Zenbook S 13, Vivobook Pro 14 and Vivobook 16X pricing

(Image credit: Asus)

All three laptop models will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon, Asus exclusive stores and Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital offline stores across the country from today.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is available in two variants with two different chipsets. It can be configured either in AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 6000 series chipsets at a starting price of Rs 99,990. It is available in Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon colour options.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED and the Vivobook 16X both come with a similar choice of chipsets of Ryzen 5 and 7, but these are from the 5000 series. The former is priced from Rs 59,990 and the latter is priced from Rs 54,990 onwards. You can get the Vivobook Pro 14 in Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue. The Vivobook 16X comes in Quiet Blue and Transparent Silver colours.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy and support for HDR codecs like Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR. The laptop comes with Ryzen 5 6600U and Ryzen 7 6800U chipsets clubbed with 16GB of RAM. You also get either 512GB or 1TB (four 512GB NVMe SSDs) of internal storage options.

In terms of design, the laptop is 14.9mm thin and also features a 180° hinge. The Zenbook S 13 OLED is also certified for military-grade 810H protection along with Magnesium-Aluminium Alloy chassis. The laptop features 3 Type-C USB 3.2 ports that support external displays. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also sports a glass touchpad and also comes with a 720p webcam. The speakers on the laptop are also tuned by Harman-Kardon while also supporting Dolby Atmos.

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is powered by a 65 WHr battery pack and comes with a 65W fast charger.

Vivobook Pro 14 OLED specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch display with a similar resolution as the Zenbook S 13 OLED. This display gets support for a 90Hz refresh rate. You get the same Dolby Vision support as well. Additionally, you get a fingerprint scanner as well.

The laptop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H chipsets with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also comes with a USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a card slot.

The Vivobook Pro 14 OLED comes with a 50Whr battery pack that can be charged with a 90W fast charger.

Vivobook 16X specifications

(Image credit: Asus)

The Vivobook 16X is the more budget offering that comes with a 16-inch FullHD+ display and features the same chipsets as the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED. The laptop also gets up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM with 512GB of storage. The fingerprint scanner is also available on the laptop.

It features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports and a USB 2.0 port. You also get a Micro HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery capacity of the Vivobook X16 is also the same as the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED.