Asus ROG Phone 6 premium gaming smartphone launches tomorrow

Asus will be launching its premium smartphone for mobile gaming enthusiasts tomorrow. The ROG Phone 6 will launch on July 5 at 5:20 p.m. and the global event will be streamed live. Asus has been tweeting some of the features that we can expect to see on the device.

The follow-up to last year’s ROG Phone 5 series, the ROG Phone 6 will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset . This makes it the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset to arrive in both the Indian and international markets. Asus claims that they’ve improved the thermals within the smartphone by providing a 30% larger vapour chamber. They’ve also added an 85% larger copper sheet in the ROG Phone 6.

And it’s not just Asus working on the thermal management of its device. During Qualcomm’s announcement of the latest Snapdragon chipsets, it had been iterated that they come with better thermal performance. The chipsets draw 30% less power for GPU tasks and provide almost similar CPU power efficiency.

Although the pricing of the device is unconfirmed, we could expect the smartphone to retail at around Rs 50,000. The smartphone might retail on Flipkart as well later this week.

In terms of the remaining specifications, the smartphone will feature a 165Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP primary camera lens, the signature LED display at the back and IPX4 splash resistance. The smartphone could sport up to 18GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It is rumoured to come with a 5,850 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Additionally, it could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

A ROG Phone 6 Lite too, please?

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Mobile gaming has become all too common in the Indian markets. We’ve not only seen the increase in active gamers across the country, but also the rise of eSports companies and events as well. Asus’ ROG branding could soon be prevalent at any tournament event that could be organised soon. After BGMI and Call of Duty, Apex Legends Mobile might get its own tournament too. Additionally, mobile gaming companies and developers have forecasted that their revenue might double within the next two years.

If there is a larger scope for getting more consumers on board the mobile gaming experience hype, Asus would definitely benefit from a mid-range device. Sure, the flagship hardware is a gold standard for gaming, but even the bare essentials could make for a great device. The company use Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 series chipsets and retain the AMOLED display with a lower 120Hz refresh rate.