Mobile gaming industry in India expected to double its revenue by 2024

The mobile gaming industry in India is expected to grow at an even faster pace in the coming years. According to a recent study by KPMG, the total revenue generated by the gaming companies in the country came to approximately Rs 13,600 crores last year. This is expected to further grow to Rs 29,000 crore within the next two to three years. The study has also highlighted that the increase in revenue is based on two main factors. The primary reason would be the focus of developers to add more freemium features to gaming titles. The second reason is the expected growth of mobile gamers in the country by more than 50%.

As of last year, the user base of mobile gamers in the country was 433 million. A majority of these are casual gamers. There are, however, many more gamers who are involved in gaming with real-world currency. Specifically, online casino games like Teen Patti and Indian Rummy. In 2021 alone, the revenue generated from these gaming categories is approximately Rs 4,980 crores. And that is expected to grow up to Rs 6,130 crores in the next few years.

The study also indicates that there has been an increasing trend in spending more time on devices since the COVID19 outbreak. While pre-COVID figures indicate that many users spent 2.5 hours every week playing games, this number had almost doubled to 4.1 hours since April 2020.

More titles launching

Gaming has been growing over the past few years, and it's not just for mobile users. PC component manufacturers have made it easy for people to assemble their systems. You could set up the system for productivity, gaming or a mix of both. However, others are getting budget systems to stream their favourite mobile game titles like BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile. YouTube Gaming has provided users with an avenue to generate additional income by showing off their gaming talent.

Looking at the scope of mobile gaming worldwide, many more developers are now considering bringing some of their famous titles to smartphones. The most recent success of Apex Legends Mobile is proof. Battlefield is also bringing its game to the small screens and is inviting users to pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store.

For those who are unable to assemble their gaming systems due to the rising costs of chipsets and graphic cards, the titles are now available in a free-to-play model on smartphones.