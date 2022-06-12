Apex Legends Mobile update adds Loba to the legends roster

Audio player loading…

Apex Legends Mobile has been picking up some pace when it comes to active users currently. The battle royale game is gearing up to launch the second season of the game on June 15. However, before the launch, the company pushed out updates on Android and iOS that optimized the game performance and fixed bugs. Surprisingly, the update notes also say that they’ve added Loba to the game.

It was reported previously that Loba would be available during the premiere of the second season. Much to our disappointment though, the legend is available in the menu but you won’t be able to unlock her yet.

The update on Android came in at around 700MB through the Play Store. On the other hand, the iOS update came in at around 400MB on my iPad . It was available through the game itself and is downloaded as additional resources when loading the game.

(Image credit: Future)

Apart from adding more servers to international locations, the company has been working to balance out the gameplay. It recently pushed out changes to the game that penalised anyone who rage-quit a match in the ranked mode. Players would be timed-out for a short time.

Trust Respawn to polish the game

When Apex Legends launched for the first time 3 years ago, there was a wave of excitement around the title due to two reasons. First and foremost, the game was based on the Titanfall storyline. At least after the events of the second instalment. People were expecting to see Titan machines or something to the same degree. But the introduction of legends and their abilities brought on curiosity. That too for a short time.

(Image credit: Respawn)

Secondly, PUBG became too boring at the time. Players were not seeing any new content, maps or new features. Call of Duty Warzone was picking up players too. But the game had the same repetitive gameplay. Apex Legends brought in a different take on battle royale with the introduction of respawning your teammates.

Just like Warzone and PUBG, Apex Legends also seemed like it had reached its peak when it comes to content and gameplay. However, the company has been at its best when it comes to rolling out limited-time events. Players are rewarded with cosmetic skins for legends. It also saw the launch of Arenas team deathmatch mode.

Respawn has been known to listen to its player base when it comes to adding content or fixing bugs. While the mobile version is just new to the market, it is good to know that the game is in good hands.