How to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has created a considerable impact in the Indian smartphone gaming space in a very short span. The game that made its debut in the country just a few days ago is already giving a tough competition to players like BGMI, COD Mobile, etc.

The hype of the game can be judged by the fact that it has already become one of the most downloaded mobile games on iOS in 60 countries. On a personal note, the game outclasses most of its competitors when it comes to special powers, gameplay, and graphics.

There are multiple legends that can be acquired in the game to try new weapons and play in a completely different way. The Journey starts with Bloodhound who gets unlocked just after the demo of the game. He has three different moves - Beast of the Hunt, Tracker, and Eye of all father.

Apart from these characters, the studios have also introduced a mobile-only character who goes with the name Fade. Talking about Fade, he is a mobile-only character and of course, he has a set of special tactics and moves that can help the players in registering victory in various matches.

Now comes the main part, all of the characters in the game are locked and you need to achieve certain goals to unlock them. If you are already a Fade fan then here we will discuss in brief how you can unlock Fade and take your game to the next level.

Unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile

(Image credit: Apex Legends Mobile)

So there are multiple ways to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile. Firstly, you can play the game until you reach level 25 on the battle pass. Apart from that, you can also purchase Fade for 750 Syndicate Gold if you don't want to wait.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to unlock the character.

Start playing Apex Legends Mobile to scale up to level 25 on the Battle Pass.

All the players will be rewarded with Fade pieces at levels one, nine, thirteen, seventeen, and twenty-five.

After collecting 10 Fade pieces, go to the Legends tab available on the home screen.

Select Fade from these and exchange your Fade pieces to unlock him.

The character will be successfully unlocked, now you can play the game with Fade.

Note: The most amazing part about the whole scenario is that you are not supposed to buy the premium version of the battle pass to get Fade. Nonetheless, the battle pass will make you struggle less as you will get more Fade pieces in a shorter time period.

This is how you can unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile. The basic powers of Fade are based on the principles of movement manipulation. The main attacks of Fade are Slipstream, Flash Back, and Phase Chamber.

Apart from that, players will also unlock perks like Pact of the Suit, Lost in the Void, Phase Echo, Battle Adaptation, Tactical advantage, Mag subscription, Lingering shadow, and more with Fade.

