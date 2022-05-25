Apex Legends Mobile's new character could arrive with first season update

Audio player loading…

Apex Legends Mobile has already made its place in the Indian smartphone gaming market. It also introduces a new character, Fade, that will be exclusively available for the mobile version.

While the gamers are already in the exploration mode, the latest rumours suggest that the game will bring a new character, Loba, with its first season update.

The character is not a new one as Loba has been previously seen in the console version of Apex Legends. At this point in time, we are sure that Apex Legends will introduce various elements from the console version to the mobile version in the next few updates.

⚡️Upcoming Legend : Loba ⚡️So I have found the Loba pieces & emoji packs in game files.Loba is coming in next battlepass ?#ApexLegends #apexlegendsmobile #APEX #APEXmobile pic.twitter.com/SoKQbf5U5AMay 21, 2022

A tweet shared by Apex Legends Mobile Leaks suggested that the Loba pieces and emoji packs have been found in the game. This clearly indicates the debut of Loba as the nest Legend in the game.

In addition, the tipster has also found cosmetics and emotes related to Loba. Originally, the character was introduced in the Apex Legends Console version in the year 2019.

Loba character details

Talking about the character, Loba served in the game as a supporting character who is highly efficient when it comes to hunting high-tier loots.

She has abilities like Eye for Quality that allows her to see legendary and epic loot through walls. Her tactical ability, Burglars' Best Friend, lets her teleport all over the map via her Jum Drive bracelet.

Loba also possesses an ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, that allows her to place a portable device that brings nearby loot and each ally or enemy can choose up to two items.

The gamers who have already played with Loba in the console version are waiting eagerly for her mobile debut. Apart from that, we can get to see 5 new mobile-only legends in the game including Botanist, Seeker, Monkey King, Spider, and Ampere.

To know further about these characters, readers have to wait for an official announcement from EA's end.