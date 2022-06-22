Asus launches the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet PC in India

Audio player loading…

Asus today launched two new products in the ROG and TUF series lineup. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 2-in-1 gaming tablet PC and the 2022 TUF Dash 15 have been launched in India. The former was officially unveiled internationally back in January this year during CES 2022.

ROG’s latest addition aims to provide a mix of productivity and gaming in a portable form factor. Like other Asus TUF series laptops, the Dash F15 comes with a redesigned form factor. However, you still get the same military standard protection with the chassis. Both of the products go on sale today and are available from the company’s online store, Amazon and other offline retail partners.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a portable 2-in-1 gaming tablet PC. The form factor of the system is almost the same as an iPad and comes with a detachable backlit keyboard accessory and stylus. You also get a 170° hinge that allows the device to be kept flat on the surface and is ideal for creators. The device features Intel’s 12th generation i9 chipset and is clubbed with the NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphic card.

The unique feature of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the presence of a MUX Switch. This allows the system to bypass all graphical load off the CPU and directly to the GPU. It allows the GPU to provide a boost in performance, but at the expense of battery life.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash 15 pricing and availability

The 2022 Asus TUF Dash 15 is available in two colour options - Off Black and Moonlight White. It comes with a starting price of Rs 90,990 for the base variant with Intel’s i5 chipset while the top model with i7 is priced at Rs 1,64,990.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 on the other hand starts at Rs 1,36,990 for the base variant with Intel’s i5 processor. The top variant with an i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti comes at Rs 1,91,990.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with a 13.4-inch touch screen display. The company offers it in FullHD and 4K resolutions. While the models with FullHD models offer a 120Hz refresh rate, you only 60Hz on the 4K display model.

The base variant of the 2-in-1 gaming tablet PC comes with Intel’s 12th generation i5 chipset with Intel Iris integrated graphics. On the upper range models, the ROG Flow Z13 comes with either i7 with NVIDIA RTX 3050 and i9 chipsets clubbed with RTX 3050 Ti. You also get 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB and 1TB SSD storage. The tablet PC does offer an additional PCIe 2230 M.2 slot for storage expansion.

The tablet PC comes with a detachable backlit RGB keyboard which supports Asus Aura Sync. In terms of connectivity, you get a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-A port, a MicroSD card reader and a USB Type-C port for charging and support for external displays.

It also features an 8MP rear camera and a 720p front-facing lens for video calls. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with a 56WHr battery pack and comes with a 100W charging adapter.

Asus TUF Dash F15 specifications

The Asus TUF Dash F15 features a 15.6-inch IPS display with either FullHD 144Hz or QuadHD resolution with 165Hz refresh rates. You can choose from two configurations - the 12th generation Intel i5 or i7 chipsets. The laptop comes with NVIDIA RTX 3050 on the lowest variant and RTX 3070 on the highest variant.

You also get up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The RAM is further expandable up to 32GB. In terms of connectivity, the laptop comes with a standard RJ45 LAN, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C ports. While last year’s model missed out on a front-facing camera, the 2022 model adds a 720p webcam. Other features include an RGB backlit keyboard and support for Dolby Atmos.

The gaming laptop comes with a 76WHr battery pack and can be charged with either a 180W or 200W charger.