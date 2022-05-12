Asus refreshes its Zenbook, Vivobook laptop ranges in India

Audio player loading…

Asus has been focusing on leveling up its game in the premium laptop market in India. The brand is back again with a new Zenbook and Vivobook lineup inspired by space. The space edition laptop runs on the 12th Generation Intel Core H-series processor.

One thing which we are sure of is that the laptop will offer high-octane speed and will be able to handle multitasking and running heavy games without any heating or lagging issues. As for the Zenbook 14 OLED, it works on the Intel Core i7 processor along with a decent display and high refresh rate.

Asus laptops pricing and availability

The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is available in the market at a starting price of Rs 1,14,990. The laptop can be purchased via Amazon, Asus Exclusive Stores, and Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402 is available at a starting price of Rs 89,990. The Vivobook S 14 OLED can be bought at a starting price of Rs 74,990.

The Asus Vivobook 14 and Vivobook 15 are priced at Rs 42,990. Both the devices will be available for sale via Flipkart.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus laptops specifications and features

Starting off with the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, it has a design based on a morse code pattern at the rear panel along with the keyboard similar to the space capsule cockpit. The laptop houses 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors including i5, i7, and i9. It gets a 32GB LPDDR5 RAM paired with 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

(Image credit: Asus)

The laptop has a touch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and weighs around 1.4kg. It packs a 63Whr battery along with 100W fast charging support. Connectivity options offered in the device are USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 3.5mm jack, microSD card slot, and more.

Apart from that, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on the Intel Core i7 processor paired with Iris Xe Graphics. It has 16GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The device draws power from a 75Whr battery that supports 65W fast charging. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, HDMI 2.0b port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, 3.55mm jack, and more. It is being shipped in two different colour options including Ponder Blue and Aqua Celadon.

The Vivobook S series comes with multiple screen sizes and storage options. The laptop weighs up to 1.8Kg and runs on the 12GB Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor. The device is available in three different colour options - Neutral Grey, Indie Black, and Brave Green.

Talking about the affordable Vivbook 14, it comes with 12th Gen Intel Core chipsets. They offer two screen sizes including 14-inch and 15.6-inch FHD pixel resolution. Other major highlights of the laptop are an HD webcam, fingerprint scanner, privacy shutter for webcam, etc. The laptop is available in two different colour options - Transparent Silver and Quiet Blue.

Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 10 laptops money can buy