Asus launches new laptops in ROG and TUF series

Asus has launched eight new laptops, including four in the ROG series and four in the TUF series. The laptops come with an AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processor. The laptop ranges include Asus TUF F15, TUF F17, TUF A15, TUF A17, ROG Strix Scar 15, 17, and ROG Strix G15 and 17.

Both the ROG and the TUF series are gaming-based laptops with high-end specifications to easily run heavy games without any performance issues. Laptops from both ranges are powered by 12th generation Intel chipsets.

Asus laptops pricing and availability

Asus TUF F15 is available in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1,14,990. The Asus TUF F17 laptop can be purchased for Rs 1,35,990. On the other hand, Asus TUF A15 and A17 are available for a starting price of Rs 1,09,990.

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 can be availed at a price of Rs 2,64,990, and the ROG Strix Scar 17 can be purchased for Rs 2,59,990. In addition, The Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 are available in India at a price of Rs 1,06,99 and Rs 1,02,990, respectively.

All the laptops will be available on various online shopping platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus online store. Apart from that, the laptops can be purchased from offline stores authorized by Asus.

The Asus ROG laptops will be available for purchase starting from today itself. The TUF series laptops will be available for purchase starting from third week of April.

Asus laptops specifications

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 and Scar 17 pack an Intel Core i9-12900H chipset coupled with Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The laptops include Mux Switch and are based on the ROF intelligent cooling technology to avoid overheating.

The laptops offer a 15.6-inch QHD LCD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. They include 64GB super-fast DDR5 RAM paired with 2TB SSD storage. The laptop comes with a 280W power adapter that can fuel the battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes.

The Asus ROG Strix 15 and Strix 17 houses an AMD R9-6900HX chipset along with Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics processing unit. The laptops will include 16GB DDR4 RAM along with PCIE SSD 1TB SSD storage. The laptops have two screen options, including 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen, coupled with a 300Hz refresh rate. Both the laptops support 240W fast charging.

As for the TUF range, Asus TUF F15 and F17 will be powered by the 12th Generation Core i7-12700H processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Both the laptops work on real-time ray tracing, that allows them to deliver realistic graphics while gaming.

They have a 17-inch display complemented with a 300Hz refresh rate. As claimed by the company, the 90Whr battery of the laptops can go on for a day once charged completely.

Asus TUF A15 and TUF A17 run on the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H chipset paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Users can go for either WHD display with 165Hz refresh rate or FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate. These ones by Asus also offer fast charging support. They have 84-blade Arc Flow Fans that provide 13% better airflow.

