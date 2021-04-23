Asus India launches ExpertBook B9, a lightweight 14-inch business laptop

Asus has launched a new 14-inch business laptop in India called the ExpertBook B9. This new laptop is apparently the lightest 14-inch business laptop in the world at the moment and weighs only 1005 grams.

The ExpertBook B9 features top of the line processor from Intel and also the Asus' NumberPad 2.0 feature which adds the Numpad to the touchpad of the laptop. The laptop is available globally since last year and has now made it to India. The price of the laptop starts off at Rs 1,15,489 and will be made available soon on Asus exclusive stores, and leading commercial PC channel partners.

Asus ExpertBook B9: Specs and features

The Asus Expert Book B9 features an Intel Evo verified with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4. It features memory up to 16GB LPDDR4X and up to dual 2TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD and supports Raid 0 and Raid 1, and onboard Ethernet.

The Asus Expert Book B9 comes with a 14-inch IPS NanoEdge Full-HD Display with slim bezels in a 13.3 inch class laptop body, with an Anti-glare coating. For audio it comes with a Harman Kardon certified speakers with two-way AI noise-canceling technology, Quad 360-degree far-field mics. It has an HD camera with a privacy shutter.

The laptop features an ErgoLift Hinge that can open up to 180-degrees. Like we mentioned before it comes with Asus's NumberPad 2.0 touchpad and a spill-resistant backlit keyboard.

The Asus laptop apparently comes with business-grade security that includes a trusted platform module, Fingerprint Sensor, Windows Hello Face Recognition (IR camera), Proximity Sensor, and a Kensington Lock Slot.

It also features an AdaptiveLock for rapid login and an accessory box that doubles as a stand. According to Asus the Expert Book B9 has a 20.7 hour battery life which supports 65W USB-C Fast Charging.