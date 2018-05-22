Apple WWDC 2018 invite makes the June 4 keynote and live stream official

Update: The Apple WWDC 2018 keynote live stream has been confirmed, as the company put up a page dedicated to future live video later in the day today.

The Apple WWDC 2018 keynote date and time are official today, with the Cupertino company sending out invites to members of the press.

The keynote will take place on June 4 at the usual time for Apple conferences: 10:00 am PT time. That's Monday, 1pm ET and 6pm BST, or if you're in Australia, Tuesday 3:00 am AEST.

Can't make it to the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California? Or, more likely, can't get a WWDC ticket? Good news, Apple confirmed that it'll live stream WWDC 2018 here.

You can watch all of the big announcements through a Safari or Microsoft Edge browser, and you may be able to watch it through Chrome or FireFox this year with the right supporting software codecs in place.

Apple WWDC expectations

Today's WWDC invite doesn't drop the sort of hints we see on some Apple invites. This invite uses the same logo we've seen on the official WWDC 2018 website for months.

But we fully expect new software launches: iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS 5 and tvOS 11.4. It's become an annual tradition for Apple to launch new OS betas at (or shortly after) WWDC.

There's a big mystery as to the iOS 12 features, with Apple said to be focusing more on reliability than a big redesign, given all of the iOS 11 problems there are today.

There's also a good chance that Apple is debut new hardware here, too. It did, after all, use the venue to launch the HomePod, iMac Pro, iPad Pros 12.9 and iPad Pro 10.5 last year.

On the WWDC 2018 rumor roster are an unconfirmed MacBook Air 2018 refresh and maybe even the unveiling of the confirmed-for-2019- Mac Pro.

There's an outside chance Apple will refresh new iPad Pro 2018 models and launch a cheap, one-hand-friendly iPhone SE 2, but those announcements may wait for the usual September Apple conference.