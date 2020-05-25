Android 10, One UI 2 updates revived for Samsung devices in India

Good news for existing Samsung users in India waiting for Android 10 and One UI 2.x update.

Samsung had paused its update schedule in the wake of the Indian government-announced lockdown since March 25. From April 30, the update was halted leaving thousands of users in a state of limbo. Samsung had also not committed itself to any time frame as to when it will resume its update cycle.

Many users also fretted at the stoppage of updation in their devices, even though the lockdown was in the physical world.

Anyway, as it happens, the Indian government has started lifting the lockdown curbs in a staggered manner, and Samsung also seems to be lifting its own lockdown on Android 10 updation.

As per a report from SamMobile, Galaxy Tab S6 is the first device in India to get the update after the lifting of the lockdown. "The flagship Galaxy tablet is receiving the One UI 2.1 update on the LTE variant," the report said.

Now that the updation service has been resumed, it is said that many more devices from the Samsung stable would get the new OS version in the coming days.

The resumed updation should especially assuage the anxiety of Galaxy A50 users in India. The Galaxy A50, which had got the update go-ahead earlier itself, however ran into trouble over a few technical issues. The bug-related problem led to a halting of the Android 10 updation.

The company had clarified that it was working on sorting out the issue and promised to resume the update once the lockdown was lifted. So, Samsung Galaxy A50 users have a reason to smile now.

Meanwhile, it is said smartphones launched with Android 10 out of the box, such as the Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite and the Galaxy A51, also stand to get the One UI 2.1 update.

A total of 25 different devices under the Samsung ambit are eligible for the updation in this new cycle.