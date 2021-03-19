Ambrane Dots 38 and Ambrane NeoBuds 33 affordable TWS launched in India

Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 true wireless earbuds have been launched in India. Ambrane is one of the popular accessory manufacturers in India. The brand is popularly known for its power bank and power accessories such as chargers and cables.

A couple of weeks back, Ambrane Dots 11 and Dots 20 TWS were launched starting at Rs 1,699. Now, the newly launched TWS starts at Rs 1,799. The newly launched Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 are in-ear style TWS and are priced under Rs 2,000 which makes them affordable.

Ambrane Dots 38

The third true wireless earbuds in the Dots family, the Dots 38 is an in-ear style earbud with a stem design. It comes with interchangeable eartips. On the inside the Dots 38 harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 technology and also support one step fast pairing. It has a 10mm dynamic driver with extra bass and these buds are rated to last 4 hours on a single charge and additional three charge cycles with the case which takes the total tally to 16 hours.

Further, the Ambrane Dots 38 supports touch controls and can perform operations such as play/pause, voice assistant, accept/reject calls, skip tracks, and volume control, which is a rarity in the budget segment. Lastly, these are also IPX5 rated for protection against water.

The Ambrane Dots 38 is priced at Rs 2,499, however the same is listed for Rs 1,199 on Amazon . It is available in White colour option. View Deal

Ambrane NeoBuds 33

(Image credit: Amazon)

The NeoBuds 33 will join the NeoBuds 11 and 22 in the series. These are also in-ear style earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 10mm dynamic drivers. The buds are rated to last up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and up to 15 hours with the included case. There is a Type-C port for charging as well. Touch and tap controls, IPX4 water-resistant rating microphone are also present onboard.

The Ambrane Dots 38 is priced at Rs 1,799, however the same is listed for Rs 899 on Amazon . It is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options. View Deal

