Ambrane launches new fast chargers and cables for smartphones in India

Ambrane, India’s popular accessories maker has announced three new power accessories. The company has expanded its wireless charging portfolio with a new Qi-enabled wireless charger. It also launched cables for all types of smartphones and wall chargers.

Ambrane WC-38, Ambrane ACP-11, ACP-29, Ambrane 3A smart cable are the three new products launched in India today. All the three products are available across Croma, Reliance Retail, Amazon and Flipkart. Also, these products are introduced under the Make in India initiative.

Ambrane WC-38 wireless charger

(Image credit: Ambrane)

Ambrane WC-38 is the company’s Qi-enabled wireless charger. It can charge compatible devices with 10W fast charging speed. It comes with a non-slippery surface that protects the smartphone from causing any physical damage or scratches. It also protects the phone from slipping. There is a LED ring light which indicates if the device is charging or not.

The wireless charger also comes with protection against over fluctuation of voltage, current and temperature. You get a standard one year warranty. The Ambrane WC-38 wireless charger is priced at Rs 1,499.

Ambrane wall chargers

(Image credit: Ambrane)

The second product announced today is a wall charger. The company has unveiled ACP-11 and ACP-29 wall chargers. Both come with dual output and are compatible with Quick Charge 3.0 standards. The adapters are also compatible with all types of cables and can be used to charge phones, audio products, tablets, and much more. The wall chargers are priced at Rs 999.

“We are proud to expand our portfolio with Fast charging solutions. Made exclusively in India, our indigenous technology for electronic gadgets is designed to meet the usage patterns of Indian customers,” says Mr Ashok Rajpal – Director, Ambrane India.

Ambrane 3A smart cable

(Image credit: Ambrane)

Lastly, the company also announced new they call “ 3A smart cable”. These can charge the devices 3x faster than standard chargers is what the company claims. However, they did not mention how much Watt of power can pass through the cable.

The Ambrane 3A smart cable is available three variants - micro USB, Type-C, and iOS version which is lightning cable. These cables are made up of premium material and they are also flexible. They also come with more than 10,000 bend cycle guarantee from the company. The Ambrane 3A smart cables are priced at Rs 299.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.