Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Want to bag the best deal?

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 in India is set to arrive in a few days' time and there are likely millions of Prime members who are eyeing a new smartphone or a smart watch or a consumer electronic product, and so on, for the sale is exclusively for Prime members.

If you are among those awaiting July 23 to arrive, Prime Day 2022 India runs from July 23 until July 24, then we've come up with tips to bag the best deals and by doing so, also save money.

So, what has Amazon revealed thus far? There will be up to 75 per cent discount on laptops and headphones, up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones and accessories. An additional 10 per cent discount can be availed of by consumers by using ICICI and SBI bank cards (credit, debit).

Research + Budget

Always do your research well in advance. Decide what you will be shopping, be it a laptop or a home appliance, and create a list. Google the product, get to know about its specifications and at what price it is being retailed in the market. Then, decide how much you will be ready to spend and you can narrow down your options by a big margin. If you ask me, these two points are the most important of the lot, for they help a person find the best deal possible.

Exchange

It is important to know which products can be exchanged on Amazon Prime Day 2022 India, as primarily, it is a money saving exercise and exchanging your old product for a new one is a great way to save some more of that hard-earned cash, as apart from an exchange bonus, there will be heavy discounts too. So, keep the key details of the product you want to exchange at hand.

Payment and bank offers

Since the deal will only run for 48 hours and since you will be among thousands of people looking to snatch that smartphone or a laptop which is being offered with hefty discounts, be quick and save your address and payment methods before the Prime Day sale begins, so as not to lose time when it gets underway. If you are using a credit card, then keep a tab on your spending limit.

Be wary

Be wary of doorbuster deals. Just because it is Prime Day, pretty much everything is made to look like it is on sale at an attractive price point. But, there have been instances where some products are sold at a higher rate or inflated prices. Also, make sure that you do not buy or spend a lot on unnecessary items. Remember, when mistakes happen during such sales, they hit hard.

Warranty and return policy

You might be happy that you've bagged a product at the best deal possible. But, do not buy them blindfolded. It is important to read the return policy should you receive a faulty product and the number of months it is covered under warranty. Also, some items purchased during the Prime Day period may come with some conditions and the money you put in might be non-refundable. So take some time to read the company policy and seller policy clearly.