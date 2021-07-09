Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on July 26 & 27 in India - Here’s what you can expect

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be held on July 26 and July 27 in India, the company has officially confirmed the mega sale date. This also means you will be getting a lot of discounts, cashbacks, offers on multiple products across categories.

July 26 will be the first day of the sale and we expect most of the deals to go live on the same day. Ahead of the July 26 Prime Day sale, Amazon has revealed some of the products that will go on sale or get a huge price cut during the Prime Day 2021 sale.

As always, we are expecting a bunch of Amazon Prime Day special products including the OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 10T 5G, and much more. Most deals will also be exclusive to Prime members, so in case you are not a Prime member, make sure to join and enjoy the perks from the link below.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: what to expect

During the two days Amazon Prime Day sale, we will be witnessing new launches from top brands, small and medium businesses, a few OTT launches, and much more. More than that, what excites most people is the fact that the majority of the electronic products including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, audio products, and more will be available for a cheaper price 一 thanks to the price drops, card offers, and coupon discounts.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon also says it will continue to empower small businesses, manufacturers, start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers and local shops in India, helping them to bounce back from the Covid-19 impact. During the lead-up to the two-day shopping festival, lakhs of local and small sellers on Amazon will be creating special deals for customers from July 8 till July 24, 2021.

The fifth Prime Day in India is set to bring the best deals and savings across categories. Here are some of the deals which are coming to this Amazon Prime Day:

Smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy M51, Apple iPhone 11, Xiaomi Mi 11X, iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 are confirmed to be available with a discounted price tag. On the other hand, you can also save up to 40% on some smartphones.

You will also get offers on laptops, speakers, wearables, tablets, printers, cameras, and more. And, of course, you also get deals on Amazon products such as Fire TV, Echo devices, Kindle, and much more.

We will be creating a dedicate article to keep track of all the best deals and offers during the Amazon Prime Day 2021 which includes smartphone deals, laptop deals, smart TV deals, and much more. 一 stay tuned for the same.

