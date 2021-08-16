Amazon miniTV to premiere 'Kaali Peeli Tales' - It needs no subscription

Amazon.com launched in India in May Amazon miniTV, which is an-ad supported free video streaming service that is available within the Amazon app on Android. And today, in collaboration with boAt, it announced the exclusive premiere of the anthology, Kaali Peeli Tales on that platform. The trailer was also out today, and the six-storied anthology will start streaming from August 20, 2021.

The stories are centered around the themes of romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce, and the title of the anthology takes on the symbol of Mumbai, the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi, which is the common thread across all stories of the anthology.

Each story presents a different shade of love

The stories are titled as Single Jhumka, Love in Tadoba, Marriage 2.0, Fish Fry aur Coffee, Harra Bharra, and Loose Ends.

Directed by Adeeb Rais, the anthology features popular actors like Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi.

Talking about the latest additions to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon miniTV and Prime Video India, said, “At Amazon miniTV, we are always harnessing opportunities to provide our customers a diverse selection of content."

Adeeb Rais, Director, Kaali Peeli Tales said, “Each of the six stories in the anthology presents a different shade of love and relationships. Along with the stellar ensemble cast, the city of Mumbai adds an interesting dimension to each of these stories.”

Amazon miniTV is seen as an exercise to increase engagement within Amazon's shopping app, and is broadly a setup that will take on YouTube, even though the latter is a bigger player in the arena.

The free MiniTV is an experiment to figure whether streaming content can drive sales on its shopping app.

As kit happens, Amazon India's archrival Flipkart also tried its hand at content creation, but has not managed to make much headway. Perhaps, entertainment and enterprise don't go well together in India.