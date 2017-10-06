Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deals on Kindle and Apple products

Apart from some very good deals on smartphones in Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale 2017, the e-commerce giant is offering some good discounts on other products as well. There are good deals available on Kindle and some Apple products as well. The sale has started today at 12 AM and will last up to August 12. However, some deals may run out before the last day, so it may be best to grab them when they’re available.

In this post, we take a look at Kindle and Apple products in the Great Indian Sale 2017. There are products like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Kindle bundles, smart TVs on sale.

Apple MacBook Air at Rs 58,990 @ Amazon (save Rs 18,210)

The latest generation MacBook Air is available at a discount of Rs. 18,210. This is the 13.3-inch model and comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and runs on MacOS Sierra operating system.

Apple Watch Series 2 42mm at Rs 27,900 @ Amazon (save Rs 5,000)

The Apple Watch Series 2 is also available at a very good discount on Amazon. It is the 42mm variant and comes with a Midnight Blue Band with a Gold case. The smart watch is protected by Ion-X glass and features a 2 times brighter retina display.

Kindle Paperwhite at Rs 8,999 @ Amazon (save Rs 2,000, additional offers worth Rs 4,199)

Amazon is also offering the Kindle Paperwhite at a discount during this sale. Additionally, there are offers worth Rs 4,199 on purchase of Paperwhite cases. To recap, the Kindle Paperwhite comes with a 6-inch display with a pixel density of 300 PPI. Amazon also says that the Paperwhite’s battery lasts for weeks on a single charge, making it the perfect book reader.

Kindle and Fire TV bundle (save Rs 500)

Making its deals even better, Amazon is offering an extra discount of Rs. 500 if you purchase a Kindle and the Fire TV stick in the same order.