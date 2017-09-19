Amazon Great Indian Festival 2017: Amazon’s Jackpot offer revealed

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival 2017 sale is set to commence from September 20 for Prime members and September 21 for normal users. Lots of offers and deals will be making headlines during this course of four days as Amazon India goes toe to toe with Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale coinciding with their sale.

Amazon India will release offers on mobile phones, electronics, home & kitchen among others but in an attempt to lure even more customers and showing some exclusivity to its users on the mobile app they are bringing out a special contest.

Amazon App Jackpot, exclusively for its app users is a contest where customers stand a chance to win prizes worth over Rs 2 Lakhs. Amazon customers not using the app can enter the contest by simply downloading the Amazon India app from Play Store or Apple App Store and sign-up on the app.

After they have logged into the app, users will have to perform certain tasks provided by Amazon India. After completing the actions, Amazon India will select seven participants from a random draw who will be eligible to win one prize out of the products under the contest.

Amazon India app users will play their App Jackpot contest for an Apple iPad Air 2, Sony PS4 (1TB), Panasonic (43") LED smart TV, OnePlus 5, Moto G5s Plus, Fitbit Blaze smartwatch, Seagate (5TB) hard disk.

The Amazon App Jackpot contest has already begun on the Amazon India Android and iOS app.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale will bring many enticing offers and deals to the table from September 20 and we at TechRadar will make sure to bring to you the best of them.