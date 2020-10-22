Amazfit Pop smartwatch with 9-day battery life launched in China

One of the popular wearable makers, Huami has added yet another affordable smartwatch to its portfolio. The company has announced Amazfit Pop smartwatch in China. The Amazfit Pop certainly looks like the rebranded version of the Amazfit Bip U which was launched in India recently.

The Amazfit Pop's highlight is the big 1.43-inch screen, 60+ sports mode, and 9 days of battery life. It is also extremely light at just 31 grams. The Amazfit Pop is available in three colour options - Black, Green, and Pink.

Amazfit Pop features and specs

(Image credit: Amazfit)

Just like the Amazfit Bip U, the Amazfit Bip Pop comes with a 1.43-inch display with 2.5D glass on top. It is a colour touch screen TFT panel as we’ve seen on many other budget wearables. You get a resolution of 320 x 320.

The smartwatch comes with 24x7 heart rate sensor and there is also a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood-oxygen level. It also brings sleep tracking, Menstrual tracking, stress monitoring, and breaking training features. Apart from this, there are over 60 sports modes. Sensors onboard include a BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor and 6-axis acceleration sensor. The smartwatch doesn't come with a built-in GPS so, you’ll have to carry your phone to track all your outdoor activities.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazfit Pop is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and can even track your swim. The smartwatch is made up of polycarbonate material and it comes with a 20mm inter-changeable silicone strap. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 10-meter range. With the companion Zepp app which is available for both the iOS and Android devices, you can customize watch faces. You can pick from 50 watch faces or upload your own picture to make it even more personalized.

The watch is packed with a 225mAh battery which can last up to 9 days on a single charge. For charging, you get a 2-pin pogo pin clip. Other features include mobile notifications, clock, music control, alarm, remote camera button, find my phone, PAI health score, and weather updates.

In addition to all the features, the Amazfit Pop gets NFC support in China which comes with support for cardless/cashless payments.

Price and availability

In China, the Amazfit Pop is available for CNY 349 which is roughly around Rs 3,859. In India, the Bip U is available for a special price currently (Rs 3,499) on Amazon.

Check out Amazfit Bip U on Amazon