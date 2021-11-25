Acer to make laptops in India through a partnership with Dixon Technologies

Taiwanese electronics company Acer has been receiving some positive feedback on their Acer Chromebook Spin 311, which launched recently. The company, is now on the verge of shifting its laptop manufacturing operations to India, for which it has tied up with Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer based in Noida.

This is yet another instance of a global gadget maker seeking an Indian partner to set up manufacturing and export base in the country. The federal government had announced a scheme in 2020 to bolster manufacturing capabilities with a clearly defined export mandate.

Apple assembler Pegatron and Tata Electronics were amongst the earliest to set up and expand existing facilities in India to partner with Apple and manufacture their iPhones and iPads.

What does the Acer detail entail?

(Image credit: dixon technologies)

Acer says the company would be utilising Dixon's manufacturing facilities based in Noida that has an installed capacity of assembling 500,000 laptops annually, the company said in a press statement today.

The company announced that it would be sharing global know-how and processes with the Indian partner to help them manufacture high-tech electronics products in the laptop category. Dixon Technologies also works with several other global brands such as Samsung, Nokia and Xiaomi.

Acer India President and Managing Director Harish Kohli said the company has more than 40 years of global manufacturing prowess that would be used to create a top notch line of laptops from the Indian manufacturing facilities of Dixon Technologies.

The Noida-based entity works with global brands to manufacture smartphones, LCD televisions, microwave ovens, video game consoles, and truly wireless speakers. It has manufacturing units located at Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The joint venture is yet another indication that the federal government's production linked incentive scheme, launched in 2020 to bolster manufacturing capabilities in the country, is bearing fruit. In the past, Apple was among companies that used the scheme to expand its association with global partners Foxconn and Pegatron.

