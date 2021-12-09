Acer rolls out Aspire Vero laptop in India - price, availability, and specifications

Acer rolled out the Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop in India just a few days ago. Now the brand is back with another laptop, Acer Aspire Vero which comes with recyclable packaging and a DIY laptop stand. To emphasise the message of recyclable products, the laptop uses a mirror image of R, E keys.

The laptop consists of four different modes, including Performance, Balanced, Eco, and Eco Plus. Out of which Eco Plus mode makes the laptop consume less energy and improve the battery life of the device.

Acer Aspire Vero pricing and availability

The Acer Aspire Vero Green laptop is available at a price of Rs 79,999 in the Indian market. As of now, the laptop can be purchased for Rs 60,999 under the introductory offer. It can be purchased online from the official website of Acer and Vijay store, offline from Acer Exclusive stored and authorized stores.

As of now, an exchange offer is going on that offers you an additional Rs 2,000 off on any laptop exchanged for Acer Aspire Vero.

Check out the Acer Aspire Vero laptop at Acer Online Store Check out the Acer Aspire Vero laptop at Acer Online Store Introductory price: Rs 60,999 Original price: 79,999

Acer Aspire Vero specifications

Acer Aspire Vero comes equipped with an anti-glare 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 1920*1080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop boasts an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor coupled with up to 8GB dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM.

In addition, it also features an Intel Xe graphics shared memory. The product can be configured to up to 512GB SSD internal storage. The laptop runs a 64-bit Windows 11 Home out of the box.

For enhanced audio experience, Acer Aspire Vero sports a AI noise reduction feature and Acer TrueHarmony audio. Moreover, the laptop has two built-in microphones and two stereo speakers.

Connectivity options available in the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB Type-A ports including two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Ports, ethernet port, USB Type-C port, WiFi 6, HDMI port, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The laptop comes with a 3 cell Li-ion battery that can go on for up to 9.5 hours once charged completely and comes bundled with a 65W charging brick.