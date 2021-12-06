Acer announces Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop, available at Rs.3,79,999

Acer recently renewed its home purifier range with the launch of new Acerpure series air purifiers. Now, the company has levelled up again in the laptop market with the rollout of the Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop.

For starters, the laptop comes equipped with an 11th Generation Intel Core i9 chipset that has a clock speed of 5.01GHz on multiple cores. It also includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The laptop features a 4K Mini LED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Other components include 5th Generation AeroBlade 3D Fan Technology, patented mechanical MagTek Switches, DTS:X ULTRA surround sound system, Predator Pulsar lightning, and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Acer Predator Helios 500 pricing and availability

Acer Predator Helios 500 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 3,79,999. The laptop is available online at the official Acer Online Store. To purchase it offline, you can visit any of the Acer Exclusive Stores or the authorized retail stores in your city.

Acer Predator Helios 500 Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 500 comes with a Vortex Flow technology that works on two fans, out of which one is the 5th generation AeroBlade 3D fan, to provide advanced cooling. The technology redirects the airflow to required elements and enhances the performance. Other than that, it packs a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display powered by AUO AmLED technology coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. ,

As per the storage and RAM capacity, Acer Predator Helios 500 consists of a 16GB DDR6 VRAM along with 64GB DDR4 RAM 3200MHz. It has a storage capacity of 1TB HDD and 2TB SSD. The PredatorSense technology offered in the laptop can be used to customize the light cluster. The keyboard of the device can be specially personalized with the built-in per-key RGB backlighting.

With the custom utility app, you can keep an eye on the system, customize the RGB settings and switch between the four modes, i.e., Quiet, Default, Extreme, and Turbo. The device has multiple ports, including HDMI 2.1 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an RJ45 port, and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.