Acer launches air purifiers with smart sensors, air quality monitoring

The rise in air pollution levels has created a high demand for air purifiers in the market. Various gadgets producing brands took it as an opportunity and started filling the void with their smart household products. Now, a major tech giant, Lenovo, has launched two new air purifiers named Acerpure Pro and Acer Pure Cool in the Indian market.

Both the air purifiers from the Taiwanese electronics brand include a 4-in-1 HEPA filter that eradicates the deleterious bacteria, allergens, and pollutants from your home and makes the air healthy to breathe. As claimed by the company, the air purifiers remove 99.99% of coronavirus and influenza virus activity from the air.

Pricing and availability

Acerpure Pure Pro P2 air purifier is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 16,999. On the other hand, the Acerpure Cool C2 air purifier can be purchased for Rs 21,999. Both the air purifiers can be bought from either Amazon India or the official website of Acer.

Check out the Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 air purifier at Amazon Check out the Acerpure Cool 2-in-1 air purifier at Amazon Price: Rs 21,999

Acerpure air purifiers specifications

Acerpure Cool comes with an advanced air circulator that passes on fresh air in the room. It also features a 4-in-1 HEPA filter that eliminates up to 99.91% of ultra-fine dust, 99% of airborne bacteria, allergies, and PM1.0 from the air.

The air purifier offers control over the airflow with 90 degrees upward, downward movement, and 80 degrees left to right oscillation. The smart sensor is included in the product to keep a check on the air quality and automatically regulate the purifier's speed. In addition, the LCD display of the product shows real-time air quality data.

Acerpure Pro P2 air purifier also includes the four-layer HEPA filter protection and consumes low energy. It supports both a dedicated smartphone app and Google Home to send air quality insights, and outdoor air pollution alerts directly via the selected channel. The air purifier consists of 10 million negative ions that have the ability to capture ultrafine dust and PM1.0. Similar to Acerpure Cool, this product also has smart sensors and LCD displays.