Motorola rolls out AP 450 air purifier in India - can it live up to the hype?

Several top phone-makers are now trying their luck in the household tech-based product s or home appliances as we call them. Motorola, which is now owned by Lenovo, has collaborated with eCommerce major Flipkart, to launch an air purifier . Called, the Motorola AP 450, the device appears similar to the Mi Air Purifier.

Going by the photographs, it seems they are being used for mere representation purposes, and not the images of real ones. There is also the doubt that the product merely carries the company branding. That makes it tough for the air purifier, which is in direct competition with the likes of Realme TechLife air purifier , Eureka Forbes Aeroguard FAP 7000, etc.

Motorola AP 450 air purifier pricing and availability

As of now, one can purchase the Motorola AP 450 air purifier from Flipkart. It is available at a price of Rs 7,999. The product is being sold currently in white color alone.

Motorola AP 450 air purifier specifications

Motorola AP 450 air purifier comes equipped with a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and an antibacterial filter. The product also has an Air Quality Index (AQI) and filter life indicator. However, Motorola claims that the purifier can clean common particle allergens.

Apart from this, the air purifier also includes features like child lock, accessibility via app, three speed modes, sleep mode, countdown timer, and Google Voice Assistant support.

On the face of it, it looks similar to products from Xiaomi and Dyson. In addition, the company appears to be quite stingy when it comes to providing details of the products, including the specs and available colors.

We will be keeping a close watch on the device and hopefully bring you some more information once we manage to get our hands on the Motorola AP 450 air purifier.