Kent launches Alps+ UV air purifier with LED technology in India

As several parts of northern India grapple with fog and pollution, we have seen both a spike in demand for air purifiers and a spate of product launches to keep pace. Falling air quality indices (AQI) and fears of a renewed lockdown is just the sort of scenario that companies were waiting to cash in on. The latest to join the bandwagon is Kent, which has brought the Alps+ UV air purifier to the market.

As the name suggests, this new product from Kent works on UV-LED technology to remove pollutants from the air and make it healthy to breathe. It features advanced HEPA technology that is said to come with an anti-bacterial coating. The air purifier claims to filter out large particles of impurities in the air, odour, viruses, and bacteria.

Kent Alps+ UV air purifier pricing and availability

Kent Alps+ UV air purifier is available for Rs 29,950. However, those buying the product off the company's official website can avail of a Rs 3,400 discount. And, in case you prefer to shop on Amazon or Flipkart, there is even better news. The air purifier can be bought for a discount of as much as Rs 11,999.

Check out the Kent Alps+ UV air purifier at Amazon Check out the Kent Alps+ UV air purifier at Amazon | Flipkart Price: Rs 11,999

Kent Alps+ UV air purifier specifications

The Kent Alps+ includes UV LEDs that are placed just after the filter to eradicate the viruses and bacteria when the air passes through the appliance. In addition, the three stage mechanism of the air purifier consisting of a primary filter, activated carbon filter, and the HEPA filter makes sure that all the pollutants and bad odour have been removed from the air.

Additionally, the Kent Alps+ UV air purifier also sports a digital display that shows you the air quality index (AQI) at your place so that you can know exactly what you are breathing in real-time. It also has a filter change indicator that drops an alert in case the filter of the air purifier needs to be changed. The air purifier is designed for rooms that have a size around 430 square feet, suitable for home and office both.