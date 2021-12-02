On National Pollution Control Day, here is a list of products for every home

Gone are the days when pollution control was limited to wearing anti-dust masks or staying indoors during days when particulate matter in the atmosphere rose. Today, we are amidst technological innovations that help us identify pollution and battle it at home through some really cool gadgets.

As India commemorates the victims of the world's worst human-made disaster that traumatized the world 37 years ago, we at TechRadar India felt that it was our ken to bring our readers updated with some of these innovative products and help with future purchase decisions.

For, it was on December 2, 1984 that more than 500,000 people got exposed to the methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant at Bhopal in India's Madhya Pradesh state. As many as 3,788 people lost their lives and several thousand faced the after-effects of the exposure for many decades.

And, things are only getting worse

A survey conducted in 2020 brought us shocking news. It said 13 Indian cities were amongst the 14 top-most polluted ones in the world. Medical experts have claimed that air pollution was responsible for 12.5 per cent of all deaths in the country. At a global level seven million people die due to breathing unclean air.

In recent times, electric vehicles have managed to grab some headlines with some of the top Indian auto makers joining the fray or announcing mega plans in line with a series of pollution control initiatives announced by the federal Indian government.

At a global level, countries are cracking down on factories with high CFC emissions and providing financial incentives to those that build eco-friendly devices. It would only be a matter of time before India too goes beyond automobiles and incentivises other segments of industry where tech innovation has the potential of helping people battle pollution and even curtail it.

But, all is not lost as there's help at hand

Some of the technology innovations that are linked to this piece occurred in more developed countries. However, this doesn't mean that India has lagged behind on creating products that help citizens stay healthy and reduces environmental damage of air and water.

This is the reason air and water purifiers play a major role in tackling pollution inside the home. Furthermore, cleaning products like vacuum cleaners, eco-friendly ACs, and refrigerators make sure that a user is able to create a better and healthy environment around them.

Based on our experience around understanding gadgets and innovations, we have here a list of some of products that could sneak into your wish list:

Air purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners

