Acer Nitro 5 with 144Hz display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 is the latest gaming laptop from the band in the affordable Nitro series. Priced under Rs 90,000, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, runs on Windows 10 OS out of the box and comes with a high refresh rate display, RGB keyboard, and a 15.6-inch display.

Acer Nitro 5 price in India and availability

The Acer Nitro 5 is priced at Rs 89,999 in India and is now available on Amazon. It is available in Obsidian Black colour options.

Acer Nitro 5 specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The new Acer Nitro 5 is powered by Intel Core i5 10300H 10th gen processor with up to 4.5GHz clock speed. The gaming machine is packed with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 6GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. On the display front, the Acer Nitro 5 boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.

It has a screen-to-body ratio of 80% and 7.02mm narrow bezels. As for the colours, the laptop has 72% NTSC coverage and can get up bright up to 300 nits. Since it is a gaming laptop, the laptop also comes with dual fans and a quad exhaust design for cooling which keeps the thermals under check. The Nitro 5 comes with 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD hybrid combo. It also comes with two slots for M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Acer Nitro 5 features a 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and arrow keys highlighted for easy visibility. The dedicated NitroSense key monitors the fan speed, thermal temperature, lighting and more. As for the audio, the laptop comes with DTS:X Ultrasound.

The machine is backed by a 57.5 Whr battery and Wi-Fi 6 wireless connectivity. Other features include an HD webcam, DLSS AI acceleration which renders frame rates with uncompromised image quality using the dedicated AI, AI-powered broadcasting which removes virtual background and noise. In terms of port options, the laptop comes with one USB 2.0 and three USB 3.0 ports. Overall, the Acer Nitro 5 weighs 2.3Kgs.

