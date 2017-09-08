9 things to expect from the iPhone 8 launch
Introduction
On September 12, underground in California, Tim Cook will walk out on stage and kick off an event at the new Apple HQ. Here, Apple is expected to announce some of its most important products in a very long time.
The big launch is expected to be the - more about that on the next few slides - but there's also expected to be a load of other products and services announced and upgraded at the launch as well.
We've even predicted how likely we think each rumor is to actually happen with our TechRadar rumor'o'meter at the end of each slide. Click through to see what we expect to see on Tuesday.
iPhone 8
We have to kick off with the big one - it's the iPhone 8. Rumored to be called either iPhone 8, iPhone Edition or iPhone X, this is the next generation handset from Apple and we're expecting a major upgrade on the iPhone 7.
Leaks suggest it'll include a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a slight curved edge, but it won't be as sloped as Samsung's edges. It means the Touch ID button will move to the back and there'll be face unlock tech packed in there too.
It's also expected to feature an upgraded A11 processor, at least 3GB of RAM, a dual-sensor rear camera launch and have the latest iOS 11 software onboard.
The price is rumored to be jumping up, too, with some sources saying it'll be $1,100/£845/AU$1,380.
iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus
You may think the iPhone 8 is the only phone we'll see at the launch event, but we're also expecting two more devices from the company.
Rumors point toward both an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus that will be cheaper and have much less extensive upgrades than the iPhone 8.
It's expected to come with wireless charging, a refined design, dual-sensor rear camera and perhaps even the first OLED screen on an Apple device.
Don't expect massive upgrades here – right now it looks to be an iterative upgrade to both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus which is something we've come to expect from Apple.
Apple Watch 3
It's been almost a full year since the launch of the Apple Watch 2 and we're expecting the company to introduce a brand new wearable in its next show.
Right now the Apple Watch 3 is looking likely to be another rather limited upgrade, much like the iPhone 7S. However, it may come with LTE support so you can take your watch out on a run and still be able to use it when you don't have your phone.
Other rumored features include a glucose monitor, improved sleep tracking and perhaps even a FaceTime camera so you can use it for video calling.
Apple 4K TV
Apple is likely to refresh its Apple TV range at the event next week, and rumors include an upgrade that may see it be able to handle 4K content for the very first time.
The competition has rushed past Apple in the TV space, so it makes sense the company may be ready to do a major overhaul of its box and introduce 4K support.
Apple has also released its very first TV shows, so being able to watch Planet of the Apps and anything else coming from the company on a 4K TV would make a lot more sense, and this box may be the best way to do it.
Apple AirPods 2
When Apple launched the iPhone 7 and killed the 3.5mm headphone jack, it also launched its wireless AirPods. The company could very well be ready to launch a new pair of earbuds to go alongside your new iPhone 8.
There aren't many major rumors of the launching alongside the iPhone 8, but it feels like the kind of product Tim Cook and co may just speak very briefly about on stage before moving on to bigger announcements.
iOS 11 release date
Apple has already confirmed some of the features we'll see in iOS 11, including drag and drop plus augmented reality. We imagine there are a few more to come, but the big announcement at Apple's big launch will be when the new software will be launching.
If you want to know when your iPad or iPhone will be getting iOS 11 we'd recommend tuning into our iPhone 8 launch blog on Tuesday September 12.
New Apple TV shows
Apple has started making its own TV shows, and while you may have missed its debut show Planet of the Apps we expect to see some big name titles announced at the iPhone 8 launch.
It's expected these will again feature on the Apple Music service, but we'd expect a quick update on the status of the new series of Carpool Karaoke as well as the announcement of any other big name titles Apple has managed to snap up.
We probably won't hear any word of whether Apple has managed to snag the rights to James Bond, though.
Apple Car
We say it every year, but again there may be a very, very slight chance we'll hear word of an Apple Car at the launch. Tim Cook even said in July this year that Apple is working on self-driving tech after years of rumors.
That said, the event on Tuesday is taking place underground so it's unlikely we'll be able to see Cook drive onto the stage in the new vehicle and that's what we've all been wishing to see happen.
Apple AR Glasses
Apple is going to double down on augmented reality with the new iPhones it'll be launching at the event, so could we finally see the long rumored Apple AR Glasses launch there too?
Rumors are few and far between so it's unlikely we'll see Apple's answer to Snapchat Spectacles, but it feels like the perfect thing for Cook to introduce as the "one more thing" toward the end of the event and tease ready for 2018.