How to watch The Hundred in India: Catch all the live-action online

The Hundred is cricket’s newest and shortest game format. The 100 balls per side franchise-based format will kickstart in England this week and the finals of The Hundred will be played on August 21, 2021.

If you’re a fan of cricket and want to catch all the action live, here’s how you can watch all the 68 matches of the inaugural season of The Hundred from India. The first match will be played between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals (Women) followed by the respective men’s teams on the next day (July 22).

All the matches will be broadcast live in India at two different timings. Some matches will start at 11 pm IST while some start at 7:30 pm IST. The tournament will include players from England, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, and even India.

The new format also has some new rules to make things more exciting and if anything, most matches will have nail-biting finishes. Here is how to watch The Hundred live in India and everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch The Hundred in India live

The digital streaming platform FanCode has bagged the exclusive rights to broadcast The Hundred cricket league in India. The platform has received rights to stream the new competition for four years in total. FanCode is the Official Broadcast Partner in India.

The 100-ball cricket game will include 68 games and will be played over the next five weeks starting August 21. The league consists of eight women's and eight men's teams from major cities across England and Wales.

For now, it looks like The Hundred will not be streamed on any TV channel in India.

FanCode subscription and plans

Like other streaming platforms, the FanCode also comes with paid subscriptions plans and you will need one of these subscriptions to watch The Hundred in India. The yearly subscription for FanCode will cost you Rs 499 while the monthly pass will cost Rs 99 per month 一 this will offer streaming of all content on the platform including The Hundred, West Indies series vs Australia and Pakistan, Vitality Blast, Super Smash, and more.

If you just want a subscription to watch The Hundred cricket matches 一 that’s available too. The Rs 59 one time subscription will offer live streaming of all the men’s and women’s The Hundred games.

The Hundred: Players to watch out for

While there are no Indian players from the National men’s team, the competition will feature five Indian players across women’s teams - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The Hundred will also witness some T20 starts from all over the globe. Among a few notable T20 stars, here are some to watch out for: Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Rashid Khan, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Adam Milne, Sarah Taylor, Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Imran Tahir, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow.

You can check out the full squad here.

The Hundred: Teams, Format, and Rules

A total of eight teams will be part of The Hundred. All teams are based on city names, which is not surprising. Here are the teams that are part of The Hundred series 一 Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire. Each of the eight teams will have 15 players with a maximum of three overseas stars in the team.

In terms of rules, as the name suggests, The Hundred cricket matches will have 100 balls per innings. Bowlers can deliver either five or ten balls consecutively and bowlers will have to change the ends after every ten balls. In an innings, a bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls. Further, the powerplay for both sides will be of 25 balls and only two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

The Hundred: some key additions

Each match of The Hundred will last two and a half hours

The fielding team is allowed to take a two and a half minute strategic time out at any point after the powerplay

For caught dismissal, the non-striker must return to his original end, even if the batsmen have crossed

For tied matches, each team will be given one point each while in the eliminator and final teams will play ‘Super five’

If a team is short with their over-rate, the team will be required to play with one less fielder outside the 30-yard circle as penalty

DRS will be used and the third umpire will monitor No-ball

With just 100 balls for each side and a new set of rules, The Hundred should be as exciting as a T20 game, if not more. It is also worth noting that both men's and women's games will be taking place back to back at the same venue on the same day.

