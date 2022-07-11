Want to make changes to your card details in your Google account?

Digital and online payments have been on a non-stop growth in the country since the demonetization and the emergence of UPI payments. The country has embraced digital platforms and it has become easier for many to make instant payments.

While users who are in Apple’s ecosystem of products don’t enjoy the benefits of Apple Pay, the company has made it easier recently to make payments. For those who are regularly using the company’s services and apps, you can top up the funds on your account. However, Google has the upper hand when we consider its availability in India.

Similar to Apple’s technique, Google too allows you to make payments for many of the services using either your debit and credit cards or Google Pay. Purchases on Google’s Play Store on your smartphone or smart TV are all linked as long as you’re logged in to your Google account.

But, there could be moments when you want to see the cards or payment methods linked to your account. Here’s how you can do that easily.

Why manage your payment methods?

(Image credit: Pexels / Anete Lusina)

It is convenient for most users to add their card details to transact quickly on websites and apps. However, there could be instances you want to remove a specific card so that it’s not used anymore. Or if you’ve lost a card, you may want to delete it and avoid any misuse. You might also want to add another card in place of the other.

Google makes it easier to manage your payments profile from the web as well as the native app on Android smartphones as well as on any iOS and iPadOS device.

How to manage your payment profile?

A note to our readers that the steps mentioned are similar for the web browser and the Android Google app. However, iOS users will have to follow these steps through Safari.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 4

Open the Google app or the browser Click on your profile at the top-right corner of the page Next, select ‘Manage your Google account’. This main section also allows you to manage your profile picture and other account details. Select the ‘Payment and subscription’ tab from the navigation menu on the left. In the browser, you would need to click on ‘Manage payment methods’

You will see options to add new cards or remove existing ones. Google may require to file at least one payment method. If you’ve ever made payments before using your Google Pay UPI ID, it will also be visible in this section.