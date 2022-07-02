UFC 276 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Cannonier and main card online

Can anyone stop Israel Adesanya at middleweight? Next to take on the seemingly unstoppable 'Last Stylebender' is Texan underdog Jared Cannonier in a fight that tops a star-studded card for UFC 276. The main card also includes the featherweight title fight of Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway. Read on to discover how to watch a UFC 276 live stream and watch Adesanya vs Cannonier plus the rest of the card online.

Critics including UFC lightweight Dan Hooker have hit out at the headline act as something of a mismatch. Adesanya's dominance at this weight leaves him having seemingly exhausted all other realistic options for an opponent at 185lbs.

Adesanya, who will be going for his fifth consecutive defence, nevertheless sees his opponent as a legitimate one, describing Cannonier in the build-up to the fight as a dark horse as well as highlighting the No.3 ranked fighter's power.

UFC 276 forms part of International Fight Week, with its well-stacked card living up to the celebrations surround all things combat sports thanks to tasty supporting acts that include Alexander Volkanovski's defence of his featherweight crown against Max Holloway.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get watch UFC 276 online - plus key details like the Adesanya vs Cannonier time and this weekend's PPV price.

(opens in new tab) As per usual, you'll find UFC 276 and Adesanya vs Cannonier available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AUD$54.95. The main card is set to take place at 12pm AEST on Sunday afternoon. Adesanya vs Cannonier are expected to make their way toward the Octagon around 2pm AEST. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). Click the link where you can sign up to watch, where you'll then be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) There are a host of pay-per-view providers offering a Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream in Canada on Saturday. You can head to the likes of Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing at CAD$64.99. It's also available on the UFC Fight Pass PPV. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday, June 11.

(opens in new tab) Sky Arena is offering New Zealand viewers an Adesanya vs Cannonier live stream - with the PPV priced at NZ$39.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 2pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday, July 3 to get all the action. The headline Adesanya vs Cannonier fight is expected any time from 4pm NZST, depending on how the rest of the card plays out.

When is Adesanya vs Cannonier? UFC 276 time and schedule

Adesanya vs Cannonier takes place at UFC 276, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 2. The UFC 276 early prelim card begins at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PST / 11.30pm BST / 8.30am AEST, with the prelims then kicking off at 8pm EST / 5pm PST / 1am BST / 10am AEST.

The UFC 276 main card is slated to start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sun) / 12pm AEST (Sun) - with Adesanya vs Cannonier expected to enter the Octagon no earlier than 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST (Sun) / 2pm AEST (Sun).

Who is Israel Adesanya?

Going from newcomer to middleweight champ in under two-years, Israel Adesanya made arguably the most rapid ascent through the UFC ranks of any fighter.

Nicknamed 'The Last Stylebender', the huge anime fan claimed the middleweight title in October 2019 by knocking out Robert Whittaker, and has since made four successful defenses.

An ill-fated attempt to claim the light heavyweight belt in March 2021 at UFC 259 ended in defeat to Poland's Jan Blachowicz, casting doubt on his aims to step up to heavyweight in the future and his long-term plan to become an unprecedented three-division champion.

Despite that defeat, the 32-year-old Nigerian-born, New Zealand resident has a mightily impressive 22-1 career record and 11-1 in the Octagon, with all of those UFC victories having come since February 2018.

Who is Jared Cannonier?

An experienced fighter known best for his explosive punching power, 38-year-old Cannonier began his MMA career as a heavyweight.

He has gone on to slowly move down the weights and has a creditable 6-1 record since shifting to the 185 pounds division in 2018.

His only defeat at middleweight came to former champ Robert Whittaker in 2020, a fight that many will acknowledge went against him due to bad luck, with the Dallas born challenger having broken his arm in the opening round.

Adesanya vs Cannonier odds: who is favorite to win?

The bookies don't appear to hold much hope of the challenger pulling off a shock, with Adesanya the runaway favourite to win the headline fight at 1/5 and Cannonier trailing at 3/1.

Adesanya vs Cannonier: recent results

Adesanya's last appearance in the Octagon in February saw him retain his title against former champion Robert Whittaker with an unanimous points decision in Houston at UFC 271.

Cannonier's last fight was on the same bill, with the Killa Gorilla delivering an impressive comeback knockout win over Derek Brunson with a flurry of elbow strikes having endured a tough time in the fight's early stages.

Adesanya vs Cannonier preview and predictions

While Adesyana has rightly painted his opponent as something of an unknown quantity, we don't expect any surprises for what should be a fifth consecutive defence of his title.

The Last Stylebender's ability to command control of fight's from a distance will likely neuter Cannonier's main threat of his fists, with Adesanya likely to prevail with his unmatchable timing and striking.

UFC 276 full card and highlights

Beyond the headline act, the full line up for UFC 276 boasts plenty of top-drawer MMA action for you to enjoy with this UFC live stream.

The co-main event sees current and former featherweight champs Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway go toe-tote for a third time.

The stacked bill also includes a match up between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, with the winner likely to face the victor of the main event.

Full UFC 276 card for Saturday, July 2.

Israel Adesanya (c) vs Jared Cannonier - Middleweight title fight

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Max Holloway - Featherweight title fight

Alex Pereira vs Sean Strickland - Middleweight

Sean O'Malley vs Pedro Munhoz - Bantamweight

Jalin Turner vs Brad Riddell - Lightweight

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena - Welterweight

Ian Garry vs Gabriel Green- Welterweight

Jim Miller vs Donald Cerrone - Welterweight

Andre Muniz vs Uriah Hall - Middleweight

Maycee Barber vs Jessica Eye - Women's Flyweight

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis - Middleweight

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko - Women's Bantamweight