Ball vs Doheny live stream: how to watch the boxing action from anywhere

The Wrecking Ball defends his world featherweight strap against the Power

Irish boxer TJ Doheny receives an undercard bout, ahead of the WBO super welterweight world title fight in March, 2023
(Image credit: Photo by Saeed Khan/AFP)
The Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny live stream for the former's WBA featherweight title has been simmering nicely and could explode on Saturday night. Below we have all the info on how to watch Ball vs Doheny from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Ball has pounded his way through the featherweight division and now makes his second defense of the WBA strap he first won against Raymond Ford last June. On the end of something of a robbery against Rey Vargas in November 2023 for the WBC title, a fight many believe the Scouser won, the Wrecking Ball has devastating power and squeezes 5ft 2in of pure muscle into the 126lbs limit. He'll got on the front foot and look for an early stoppage to set up a super-fight with undisputed super bantamweight champion, and pound-for-pound king, Naoya Inoue.

Doheny, stopped by Inoue in the seventh round of their world title fight last September, is moving up a division as he seeks a big upset. The 38-year-old Irishman has criticized "numpties in boxing" for overlooking him in the fight and will hope to use his reach advantage to box at range and stay out of Ball's power punches to the body. A wily veteran who held the IBF super bantamweight world title from 2018 to 2019, the Power will need the performance of a lifetime.

Read on below for how to watch Ball vs Doheny live streams online and from anywhere, as well as details about the start time and the undercard.

  • Date: Saturday, March 15
  • Start time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET
  • Main event: 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET (appox.)

How to watch Ball vs Doheny live streams in the UK

The Ball vs Doheny live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Along with a ringside seat to the boxing, TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 soccer matches over the course of the season, from the Premier League to the Champions League, plus exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Traveling away from the UK or Republic of Ireland right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Ball vs Doheny live streams around the world

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny and the whole fight card will be available to live stream on DAZN in more than 200 countries across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

DAZN is available in numerous countries across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. However, there may be exceptions and restrictions in certain regions, so click here to see if the fight is available in your region.

To give you an idea of cost, in the US an annual subscription can be paid as a $224.99 upfront one-off fee. Or pay for it monthly at $19.99 each month over a 12-month period. A flexible month-by-month pass is $29.99. In Australia an annual subscription is $149.99 upfront, or $14.99 paying that monthly.

Ball vs Doheny tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Row 0 - Cell 0

Nick Ball

TJ Doheny

Nationality

UK

Republic of Ireladn

Age

28

38

Height

 5' 2"

5' 6"

Reach

65"

68"

Fights

22

31

Record

21-0-1 (12 KOs)

26-5 (20 KOs)

When does Ball vs Doheny start?

The card begins on Saturday, March 15 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT (Sun).

The Ball vs Doheny ringwalks are expected at approximately 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT (Sun).

What is the full card for Ball vs Doheny?

Nick Ball vs TJ DohenyFeatherweight, for Ball's WBA featherweight title

Andrew Cain vs Charlie EdwardsBantamweight, for Cain's British, Commonwealth and the vacant WBC international silver bantamweight titles

Brad Stand vs Ionut BalutaSuper bantamweight, for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title

Jack Turner vs Ryan FaragSuper flyweight, for the vacant WBA international super flyweight championship

Jadier Herrera vs Jose Macias EnriquezLightweight, for Herrera's WBA intercontinental lightweight championship

Lucas Biswana vs TBA; Welterweight

Boma Brown vs TBA; Heavyweight

Jack Power vs Jose AguirreSuper middleweight

William Birchall vs TBAFeatherweight

Stephen Clarke vs Dmitri ProtkunasMiddleweight

Lewis Lawton vs Artjom SpatarSuper welterweight

Leighton Birchall vs Laszlo BernathSuper bantamweight

