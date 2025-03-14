Ball vs Doheny live stream: how to watch the boxing action from anywhere

The Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny live stream for the former's WBA featherweight title has been simmering nicely and could explode on Saturday night. Below we have all the info on how to watch Ball vs Doheny from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Ball has pounded his way through the featherweight division and now makes his second defense of the WBA strap he first won against Raymond Ford last June. On the end of something of a robbery against Rey Vargas in November 2023 for the WBC title, a fight many believe the Scouser won, the Wrecking Ball has devastating power and squeezes 5ft 2in of pure muscle into the 126lbs limit. He'll got on the front foot and look for an early stoppage to set up a super-fight with undisputed super bantamweight champion, and pound-for-pound king, Naoya Inoue.

Doheny, stopped by Inoue in the seventh round of their world title fight last September, is moving up a division as he seeks a big upset. The 38-year-old Irishman has criticized "numpties in boxing" for overlooking him in the fight and will hope to use his reach advantage to box at range and stay out of Ball's power punches to the body. A wily veteran who held the IBF super bantamweight world title from 2018 to 2019, the Power will need the performance of a lifetime.

Read on below for how to watch Ball vs Doheny live streams online and from anywhere, as well as details about the start time and the undercard.

Watch Ball vs Doheny Quick Guide Date and Times Date: Saturday, March 15

Start time: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

Main event: 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET (appox.) Best streams DAZN (Global)

Discovery+ (UK and Ireland only)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Use a VPN to watch Ball vs Doheny from abroad

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Ball vs Doheny live streams in the UK

The Ball vs Doheny live stream is on TNT Sports in the UK.

Adding the sports package to your EE, BT or Sky broadband deal costs £16 per month. Or for on-the-go streaming, pay £30.99 for Discovery+ Premium which includes TNT Sports.

Along with a ringside seat to the boxing, TNT Sports will broadcast more than 185 soccer matches over the course of the season, from the Premier League to the Champions League, plus exclusive rights for every fixture in the Europa League and Conference League.

Traveling away from the UK or Republic of Ireland right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Ball vs Doheny live streams around the world

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny and the whole fight card will be available to live stream on DAZN in more than 200 countries across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

DAZN is available in numerous countries across multiple continents, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. However, there may be exceptions and restrictions in certain regions, so click here to see if the fight is available in your region.

To give you an idea of cost, in the US an annual subscription can be paid as a $224.99 upfront one-off fee. Or pay for it monthly at $19.99 each month over a 12-month period. A flexible month-by-month pass is $29.99. In Australia an annual subscription is $149.99 upfront, or $14.99 paying that monthly.

Abroad and struggling to connect? NordVPN can help you to access your usual services from anywhere, with ease.

Ball vs Doheny tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nick Ball TJ Doheny Nationality UK Republic of Ireladn Age 28 38 Height 5' 2" 5' 6" Reach 65" 68" Fights 22 31 Record 21-0-1 (12 KOs) 26-5 (20 KOs)

When does Ball vs Doheny start? The card begins on Saturday, March 15 at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET / 11am PT / 6am AEDT (Sun). The Ball vs Doheny ringwalks are expected at approximately 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET / 2.30pm PT / 9.30am AEDT (Sun).

What is the full card for Ball vs Doheny? Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny; Featherweight, for Ball's WBA featherweight title Andrew Cain vs Charlie Edwards; Bantamweight, for Cain's British, Commonwealth and the vacant WBC international silver bantamweight titles Brad Stand vs Ionut Baluta; Super bantamweight, for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title Jack Turner vs Ryan Farag; Super flyweight, for the vacant WBA international super flyweight championship Jadier Herrera vs Jose Macias Enriquez; Lightweight, for Herrera's WBA intercontinental lightweight championship Lucas Biswana vs TBA; Welterweight Boma Brown vs TBA; Heavyweight Jack Power vs Jose Aguirre; Super middleweight William Birchall vs TBA; Featherweight Stephen Clarke vs Dmitri Protkunas; Middleweight Lewis Lawton vs Artjom Spatar; Super welterweight Leighton Birchall vs Laszlo Bernath; Super bantamweight