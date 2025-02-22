Live
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 LIVE: Fight stream, cheapest PPV deals, how to watch light-heavyweight title rematch
Here are the best streams, the cheapest prices and how to watch all 12 rounds and the undercard live online, as the Russians meet again in Saudi Arabia
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 is upon us, and we're here to take you through the big fight night, helping you figure out the best (and cheapest) way to watch the two Russians live on Saturday, February 22 from anywhere with a VPN.
The first fight was a classic, so you're not going to want to miss this rematch. Artur Beterbiev beat Dmitry Bivol by the narrowest of margins at this very venue in Saudi Arabia back in October to become the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion. Now, the title is back on the line again.
Supported by an incredible undercard – even if Daniel Dubois' withdrawal has taken some of the gloss off – Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 headlines a fight night that will be watched by millions around the world.
Eager to see the huge box office showdown in Riyadh? We'll have you covered right here with all the latest updates on Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 including the build-up, the undercard, streaming tips, and round-by-round updates.
Watching Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: The Essentials
- Date: Saturday, Feb 22
- Main event start time: 5.30pm ET / 10.30 pm GMT
- US PPV: DAZN
- UK PPV: DAZN, Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Discovery+
- 📺 Our FULL GUIDE to Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 live streams
Use a VPN to watch your usual stream
Watch from anywhere with NordVPN
Traveling outside your home country and can't access your regular streaming service? No problem. A VPN will help unblock your usual service no matter where you are in the world. Sign up, install the app, choose the country of your regular streaming service and watch your usual stream.
SAVE 70% | try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
Disclaimer
VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov is underway
These two are contesting the WBC world interim super-welterweight title in what should be a brilliant fight.
Speaking of which... here's Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Tyson Fury twice in this very ring last year to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.
Kabayel beats Zhang
Agit Kabayel sends Zhilei Zhang to the canvas in the sixth round and the referee says no more. Kabayel has the WBC interim heavyweight and now has his sights on an even bigger fight.
When is Beterbiev v Bivol? Schedule for the night
Ringwalks for Beterbiev v Bivol have been approximately earmarked for 5.30pm ET / 10.30pm GMT, with the fight expected to begin at 6pm ET / 11pm GMT.
However, the card is running behind schedule already, so it may end up being on the late side.
We've had the first fight of the night, with Callum Smith beating Joshua Buatsi in a unanimous points decision. Currently in the ring are Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel, going for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title.
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Full card
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol | Undisputed light-heavyweight title
Martin Bakole vs Joseph Parker | Heavyweight
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley | WBC lightweight title
Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz | WBC middleweight title
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimo | WBC world interim super-welterweight title
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel | Vacant WBC interim heavyweight title
Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith | WBO light-heavyweight interim title
Here we go!
Hello there, welcome along, are you ready for a brilliant night of boxing?
Well, it has already begun. It may not quite be the 'card of century' anymore, with the withdrawals of Daniel Dubois and Floyd Schofield stripping off a little of the lustre, but it's still a mouth-watering fight night. Headlining it all will be Beterbiev v Bivol 2, a rematch that comes with a huge amount of hype after the drama, quality, and knife-edge tightness of their first contest back in October.
We'll be covering it all right here, building up through the undercard right the way up to the big event. We'll let you know where you can watch it, the cheapest deals available, and how you can tune in wherever you are in the world.
Marvel's Thunderbolts movie: release date, trailers, confirmed cast, story synopsis, and more news and rumors
UFC Fight Night 252 live stream: how to watch Cejudo vs Song start time, odds