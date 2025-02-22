Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 LIVE: Fight stream, cheapest PPV deals, how to watch light-heavyweight title rematch

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Live (Image credit: Mark Robinson/Getty Images))

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 is upon us, and we're here to take you through the big fight night, helping you figure out the best (and cheapest) way to watch the two Russians live on Saturday, February 22 from anywhere with a VPN.

The first fight was a classic, so you're not going to want to miss this rematch. Artur Beterbiev beat Dmitry Bivol by the narrowest of margins at this very venue in Saudi Arabia back in October to become the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion. Now, the title is back on the line again.

Supported by an incredible undercard – even if Daniel Dubois' withdrawal has taken some of the gloss off – Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 headlines a fight night that will be watched by millions around the world.

Eager to see the huge box office showdown in Riyadh? We'll have you covered right here with all the latest updates on Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 including the build-up, the undercard, streaming tips, and round-by-round updates.

Watching Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: The Essentials

