Xiaomi's flagship Mi 10 is available at a starting price of Rs. 36,999 on Amazon

The Diwali festival is right here and in case you plan to upgrade your smartphone then it is the right time to do so. Xiaomi’s flagship phone Mi 10 is now available on Amazon at a discount of Rs. 8000.

The discount is available for the customers of ICICI, Citi and Axis bank credit and debit cardholders and is available only till tomorrow midnight. In case you plan to give your existing phone back, Xiaomi is offering Rs. 1000 over and above the exchange value.

The phone comes in a couple of storage options with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant currently priced at Rs. 44,999 while the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant are retailing at Rs. 49,999. Both these variants are available with a discount of Rs. 8000 till October 28 midnight bringing the effective price to Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively.

This 5G ready phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel, 4780mAH lithium-polymer battery with 30W fast charging & support for up to 30W wireless charging. In terms of optics, it comes with a quad-camera setup with a massive 108-megapixel primary sensor.

In case you’re still unsure and want more storage but are ok to forego 5G connectivity, then you can have a look at the OnePlus 7T that is available under a similar offer on Amazon.

Aside, the upcoming sale of Flipkart will bring the LG G8X back at Rs. 24999 offering you a dual-display experience without breaking your bank.

