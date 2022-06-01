The best cheap Nespresso machine sales, prices and deals for June 2022

Nespresso machine sales are always highly sought after, thanks to the expensive price tag attached to the best-selling espresso machine. To help you find the very best price, we've listed today's best cheap Nespresso machine sales happening online.



You might be asking why Nespresso machines cost more than your average coffee maker, and the simple answer is that you're not getting a simple cup of coffee. A Nespresso machine brews concentrated coffee by forcing hot water through ground coffee grounds. This results in a thick consistency with a rich and creamy flavor similar to an authentic espresso drink. The Nespresso machine uses convenient capsules printed with a barcode that tells the device what to make, which allows you to easily brew your coffee with a touch of a button without changing any settings.



To help you find today's best Nespresso sales, we've listed the most popular models below, including the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus, the original Vertuo, and the Nespresso Essenza Mini. We've listed the features and specifications below, so you can snag the cheapest price available and find the best espresso machine for you. If you're looking for a more affordable option, check out our coffee maker sales guide to get the best coffee maker at the lowest price available.

The best cheap Nespresso machine sales

1. Nespresso Vertuo Next Nespresso's most popular espresso maker Product dimensions: 5.5 x 16.90 x 12.4 | Weight: 9lbs | Water tank capacity: 37oz | Espresso: Single and double | Milk frother: No Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Easy to use Slim, compact design Brews four different cup sizes Lacks milk frother

The Vertuo Next was released in 2020 as Nespresso's compact and slim espresso machine with the ability to brew up to 18 ounces of pour-over coffee. The Vertuo Next is just 5.5-inches wide and can brew four different sizes, so you can make a cup of coffee that suits your taste. To make an espresso with the Vertuo Next, just pop a Vertuo pod in the machine, and with a press of a button, you'll get a smooth cup of coffee in minutes. The Vertuo Next lacks a milk frother, so you're limited to brewing espressos or americanos, or you can purchase a separate milk frother.



While the Vertuo Next is still more expensive than your average coffee maker, retailing for $169/£149/AU$249, compared to other Nespresso machines, it's one of the more affordable models, which is why it's also a customer favorite.



2. Nespresso Vertuo Plus The best large-capacity Nespresso machine Product dimensions: 9.8 x 13.3 x 12.7 | Weight: 10lbs | Water tank capacity: 40oz | Espresso: Single and double | Milk frother: No Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Extra-large 60-ounce water tank Automatic opening system Frequently on sale Lacks milk frother Bulky in size

The Vertuo Plus brews five different cup sizes and can make standard coffee with crema or an authentic espresso. If you plan on buying a Nespresso machine for an office, or if you have a large family of coffee lovers, the Vertuo Plus might be your best option, thanks to the extra-large 60-ounce water tank and a 17 count used capsule container. You're also getting an adjustable water tank and an automatic opening system, so you can pop in your Vertuo pod and brew yourself a creamy espresso in minutes.



Because the Vertuo Plus was released in 2016, you can typically find the Nespresso machine on sale instead of paying the launch price of $189/£200/AU$249. The best times to snag a deal on Nespresso machines are during holiday sales like Black Friday, where we've spotted the Vertuo Plus down to only $119 in the US.

If you're working with a small space, the Nespresso Essenza is a great option, weighing just 5.1-pounds and only 3.2-inches wide with a 20-ounce water tank. Unlike the Vertuo machines, the Essenza is from Nespresso's original line, which means it's more like a traditional Espresso machine offering two different cup sizes, Espresso (1.35-ounce) and Lungo (3.7-ounce). The machine also uses pods, but unlike the Vertuo line, you can buy third-party pods that work with the Essenza Nespresso, saving you some cash.



The Essenza Mini is Nespresso's smallest single-serve espresso machine which means it's also the cheapest, originally retailing for $169/£159 and frequently on sale since its 2017 release. It's the perfect coffee machine for an Espresso lover that doesn't want a big, bulky appliance taking up space.

4. Nespresso Vertuo by Breville Nespresso's original espresso maker Product dimensions: 9 x 12.3 x 12.2 | Weight: 11lbs | Water tank capacity: 54oz | Espresso: Single and double | Milk frother: No Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Brews 5 different cup sizes Large 40-ounce water tank Large in size Often out of stock

The Nespresso Vertuo is the original espresso machine with a 2016 launch date and a starting price of $209/£200/AU$215. The popular espresso maker can brew four different cup sizes and make one or two cups of coffee or an espresso with a touch of a button. The Nespresso Vertue is bulkier than the Plus and Next machines, thanks to an older design that features a 40-ounce water reserve and adjustable dip tray.



While the Nespresso Vertuo is the company's oldest machine, it's still more expensive than the newer models, so unless you can find it on sale, we'd recommend purchasing the Vertuo Plus or Next Nespresso machine.

