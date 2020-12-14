Sony Audio Fest on Amazon: best offers on headphone, speakers, and more

Sony Audio Fest sale is now underway in India offering discounts on multiple audio products including headphones, speakers, and Soundbar. The sale kickstarted on December 12 and will go on until December 18 on Amazon.

The Sony Audio Fest is offering discounts on one of the most popular noise-cancelling headphones - the Sony WH-1000XM4 which offers best in class active noise cancellation. Apiary from that, you can also get discounts on Sony WF-1000XM3 and Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds. Further, there is also a discount on Bluetooth speakers, party speakers, and soundbar.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony’s flagship active noise-cancelling headphones which was launched for Rs 29,990 is now available for Rs 24,990. The headphone also TechRadar ’s 5-star rating review. The Sony WH-1000XM4 packs in amazing noise-cancellation, very enjoyable and versatile sound quality in a comfortable design. It also packs in a couple of new features like multi-device pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, wear detection and more to extend its lead.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 The flagship active noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds from Sony, the WF-1000XM3 is now available for Rs 14,990 which is Rs 5,000 less compared to the launch price. The wireless earphones feature the QN1e HD noise cancelling processor to equip the WF-1000XM3 with real active noise cancellation. The noise cancellation can be turned off via a gesture to allow the sound to pass through. It ticks all the right boxes when it comes to sound quality, features, battery life and of course, noise cancellation. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 The Sony WF-XB700 is for the ones who prefer punchy bass. Sony entered the TWS segment in India with Sony WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N. The WF-SP800N, at the launch, was priced at Rs Rs 9,990. Now, it is available for Rs 7,990. It is equipped with 12mm drivers and offers up to 18 hours of combined battery life. View Deal

Sony SRS-XB23 With 12 hours of battery life, the Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker can be a handy gadget for outings. On top of that, the device is also IP67 rated for protection against water and dust. With extra bass mode, the battery lasts up to 10 hours. There is also a built-in microphone. The Sony SRS-XB23 is priced at Rs 7,990.View Deal

Sony GTK-PG10 Sony GTK-PG10 is a wireless party speaker with a built-in battery made for outdoor usage. It features a dedicated outdoor party mode that takes the sound further. The splash-proof top panel can keep drinks in place. It can last up to 13 hours and is currently priced at Rs 13,990. View Deal

Sony HT-X8500 Sony HT-X8500 soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos audio support as well as built-in subwoofers. It has 2.1 Ch sound output and support for DTS:X audio as well. It supports Bluetooth streaming as well as compatible with 4K HDR. View Deal

Apart from these offers, Amazon is also offering Rs 2,000 voucher for top 5 spenders of the day and Rs 5,000 voucher for Top 5 spenders of the week. There is also no-cost EMI options on select Sony products.