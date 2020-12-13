Sony’s best noise-cancelling headphones get cheaper by Rs 5,000 on Amazon

If you’re of an opinion that the all-new Apple AirPod Max is pricey, then Sony has provided one more reason to believe so. The Sony WH-1000XM4, which are easily one of the best over the ear headphones, are now available Rs 5,000 cheaper.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is rated the highest among its peers thanks to the class-leading features like ANC, long battery, comfort and design, these headphones boast. Normally retailing at Rs 29, 9999, Sony’s flagship headphones can now be bought for Rs 24,999 – and we do not know how long this deal will last.

Regarded as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 can be your best buddy while travelling, binge-watching movies during a weekend, reading books at a coffee shop or even while attending the all-important office meeting that you need to attend remotely.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones @Rs 24,999 The Sony WH-1000XM4 were launched recently and were already priced cheaper than the closest competitor. This discount of Rs 5,000 makes it a never-before deal.View Deal

With these headphones, Sony has raised the bar higher when it comes to active noise cancelling features and a standard functional yet foldable design that comes in handy when you want to fold it to fit in a travel bag easily.

In terms of battery backup, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer 30 hours of battery life and it comes with fast charge tech in case you want to recharge them quickly for an unplanned trip or a music listening session.

Other features include touch-sensitive controls that help you choose your favourite track, respond to calls, invoke the digital assistant or control volume.

In comparison, the Bose’ Wireless Headphones 700 are priced at Rs 31,050 and the previous generation Bose QC 35II is retailing around Rs 25,000 on Amazon, while Sony WH-1000XM4 are the latest offering from the company hence the discount makes it a finger-licking deal.

