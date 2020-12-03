Poco days on Flipkart: Poco X3 price in India discounted for the first time

Poco has kick-started Poco days sale on Flipkart in India today. This is the company’s four-day-long sale on Flipkart with discounts on most of the recently launched Poco smartphones including the Poco X3.

The Poco days sale on Flipkart kickstarted on December 3 and will end on December 6. For the sale, Poco has slashed the price of Poco X3 for the first time and also the prices of Poco M2 Pro, Poco M3 and Poco C3 has been reduced.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 , the latest mid-range smartphone from the company has received a price cut for the first time. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage is now available for Rs 15,999, a Rs 1,000 price cut. The 6+128GB variant is now priced at Rs 16,999 against the launch price of Rs 18,499. And the top of the line Poco X3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage has also received a Rs 1,000 price cut and is now available for Rs 18,999.

The Poco X3 is one of the top mid-range devices of teh season. It is powered Snapdragon 732G SoC. You also get a new LiquidCool technology to keep thermals under check. On the display front, we get a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X3 packs in a large 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On to the optics, the Poco X3 features a new quad-camera array. There’s a primary 64MP f/1.89 camera (Sony IMX682), followed by a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP selfie shooter, which resides in a punch-hole notch.

Check out our Poco X3 review

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro which was launched in back in July has received Rs 1,00 flat price cut for the Poco days sale on Flipkart. The Poco M2 Pro is now available for Rs 12,999, Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4+64GB, 6+64GB, and 6+128GB variants respectively.

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor and Adreno 618 GPU. On to the optics, the M2 Pro offers a quad-camera array with ba 48MP primary snapper with f/1.79, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Over at the front, you get a 16MP shooter. It is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging over USB Type-C port.

Check out our Poco M2 Pro review

Poco M2

One of India’s most affordable 6GB RAM phones, the Poco M2’s price also has been slashed by Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for the 6+64GB and 6+128GB respectively. The base variant is now priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6+128GB is now available for Rs 10,999.

On the front, the Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen. The fingerprint scanner is located under the cameras on the back. The Poco M2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with. On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera. It packs in a big 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging.

Poco C3

Poco’s latest affordable phone, the Poco C3 has received price cut up to Rs 1,000. The base variant of teh device with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs 6,999 against the launch price of Rs 7,499. The 4+64GB is available for Rs 7,999, a Rs 1,000 price drop.

The Poco C3 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset in the heart. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ dot notch display. Poco C3 offers a triple camera stack at the rear and there is a single camera to the front. You are looking at a 13MP primary camera at the rear with f/2.2 aperture with a 75.2-degree field-of-view followed by a 2MP macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by a 5MP shooter. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit.

Apart from these offers, the Poco X2 is also available during the sale but the device hasn’t received any price cut. Also, since the Poco X3 is the latest and offers more value for money, we’d recommend the Poco X3 over Poco X2.

