Deal alert: Oppo Band Style is now available for Rs 1,699 on Amazon

The Oppo Band Style is one of the best budget fitness trackers available in India. This is also one of our top recommended budget fitness tracker. The Oppo Band Style is available for Rs 1,699 一 its lowest price ever.

The Oppo Band Style was launched in India back in March along with the Oppo F19 series for Rs 2,999. However, the band was available for Rs 2,799 most of the time and during the Amazon Prime Day sale, the Oppo Band Style was available for Rs 1,999.

Oppo Band Style price and availability

The Oppo Band Style is now available for Rs 1,999 on Amazon and Rs 300 Amazon coupon that every user can grab. With the coupon, the Oppo Band Style will be available for just Rs 1,699, making it a sweet deal. Out of the box, the Oppo Band Style comes with a strap with a metal casing. The company is also providing an additional Black strap in the box for free.

It is also worth mentioning that only the black variant is available for Rs 1,699 while the vanilla colour option is priced at Rs 2,799. The site does not mention when the deal ends, so make sure you grab the deal as quickly as possible if you are looking for a fitness tracker.

Oppo Band Style specs and features

One of the best features of the Oppo Band Style is its crisp and sharp looking AMOLED display. It packs in a 1.1-inch touch screen with 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and has 2.5D curved glass on the front. You can pair the band with the HeyTap Health app. The band is powered by an Apollo 3 chip under the hood and is also water-resistant up to 50 metres with a 5ATM certification.

As for the fitness features, the Oppo Band Style offers 12 sports modes which include reduced-fat running, training assistant, indoor running, outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, rowing machine, badminton, free training. Other health-related features include sleep monitoring, daily activity tracking, heart rate monitor, and a SpO2 sensor to monitor the Blood-Oxygen levels. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Once charged fully, the Oppo Band Style is rated to last about 12 days on a single charge, but it reduces as you use more features on the band.

Should I buy the Oppo Band Style?

If you are in the market for a cheap fitness tracker, the Oppo Band Style does tick all the boxes and with the price tag of Rs 1,699 一 this is a no-brainer for anyone who is looking for a budget fitness tracker option.

