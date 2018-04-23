Best Television deals on Amazon for April 2018

With the yearly Indian Premier League underway in India this year, Amazon has announced some attractive discounts and offers on TVs, audio devices and more. The sale includes flat discounts up to 50%, additional cashback offers up to 10% cashback on HDFC Debit and Credit cards and no cost EMI offers. Additionally, ICICI Credit Card users can also get up to 10% cashback on EMIs.

While Amazon has scores of TVs on offer, we have curated a list of TVs with the best discounts on offer.

Best TV deals on Amazon

Buy Sony 40-inch Full HD LED Smart TV @ Rs. 43,990 on Amazon The Sony Bravia KLV-40W562D features a 40-inch full HD LED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 200 hertz. In terms of picture processing, there is Sony's X-Reality PRO engine for an enhanced viewing experience. For audio, the Sony smart TV has a built-in subwoofer and 8W x 2 speaker output. In terms of connectivity, there are 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a headphone jack. It is currently available for Rs 43,990, down from its regular price of Rs 51,900.

Buy Sony 32-inch HD Ready LED TV @ Rs. 23,990 on Amazon The Sony KLV-32R412D features a 32-inch HD ready LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 200 hertz for blur-free picture. It has 16W speaker output, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and a headphone jack. It is currently available for Rs 23,990, down from its regular price of Rs 29,900.

Buy LG 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV @ Rs. 39,999 on Amazon The LG 43LJ554T features a 43-inch full HD LED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 50 hertz. It comes with the Tellybean app built-in which lets you video call your friends directly from the TV. The LG 43-inch LED Smart TV features 20W speaker output, 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and a headphone jack. It is currently available for Rs 39,999, after a discount of Rs 14,991.

Buy TCL 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV @ Rs. 46,999 on Amazon The TCL L55P2US features a 55-inch 4K UHD LED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. It comes with slim frames and dynamic picture enhancement which offer an improved viewing experience to the users. The TCL 55-inch LED Smart TV has 16W speaker output, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a single VGA port. It is currently available for Rs 46,999, after a discount of Rs 12,991.

Buy BPL 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV @ Rs. 25,999 on Amazon The BPL 43-inch LED Smart TV comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a standard refresh rate of 60 hertz. It runs on Android OS and is powered by a dual core processor. The BPL full HD LED Smart TV has 16W speaker output, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a VGA port. It is currently available for Rs 25,999, down from its regular price of Rs 39,990.

Buy Sanyo 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV @ Rs. 50,990 on Amazon The Sanyo XT-55S8200U is a 4K UHD LED Smart TV and it comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It comes with a slim profile and is 83mm thick and comes with a uni-stand. It features Dolby Audio with Box Speakers with 20W speaker output, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and a VGA port. Currently, it is available for Rs 50,990, after a discount of Rs 26,000.